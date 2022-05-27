LOGAN, Utah — Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets.
Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.
“They’re using it as a dumping ground basically,” Stevens said.
Excessive dog waste makes it difficult for workers to mow or use weed eaters, Stevens said.
Though Jens Johansen Park saw exceptionally high levels of waste this spring when the crews started mowing, it is not the only park in Logan where the problem exists.
“It’s a real problem,” said Debbie Harvey, the department’s information specialist. “Grown people are just not cleaning up after their dogs.”
Rather than shutting the park down to dogs outright, Harvey decided to issue a warning. Signs have been posted around the park and an announcement was posted to Logan’s Facebook page.
“If it doesn’t improve soon, we’ll close the park to dogs.” Harvey said.
The department’s director, Russ Akina, said these signs will stay posted at the park through Memorial Day weekend. Next week, staff will check the park to see if anything has improved.