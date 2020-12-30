POCATELLO — A 29-year-old home burglary suspect was struck with five of 15 rounds Pocatello police fired at him during an officer-involved shooting near the Red Lion Hotel in September, according to court documents filed earlier this month.
The Idaho State Journal recently obtained two documents, a Sept. 30 affidavit in support of a search warrant and a search warrant return sheet authored on Nov. 20, both of which were filed on Dec. 15. The two documents shed more light on the circumstances involving Jake Lee Sheeler — the Pocatello man three police officers shot the night of Sept. 25 after he allegedly stole a revolver and went door to door trying to sell the gun during a tense multi-neighborhood manhunt.
A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective authored the search warrant documents in relation to the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation into whether Pocatello police officers’ were justified in their use of force during the incident. The lead agency, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, has completed that investigation and turned it over to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote in the search warrant affidavit that 15 shell casings from firearms were located in the immediate area of the officer-involved shooting.
In October, the Journal obtained a police report related to the criminal allegations against Sheeler and spoke to authorities who said Sheeler was not armed when police shot him, meaning all 15 shell casings were from Pocatello police gunfire. The stolen revolver was later located several hours afterward in the garage of a home Sheeler had entered in a neighborhood about one mile away from the shooting location, police said.
Authorities in October also said three Pocatello police officers discharged their firearms during the incident, though the names of the officers involved in the shooting and how many shots each officer fired have not yet been released.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office detective also referenced to notes a Bannock County Sheriff’s office detective jotted down while at PMC when Sheeler was admitted.
The Bannock County detective’s notes indicated Pocatello police officers treated Sheeler, who was critically injured during the shooting, until emergency medical personnel arrived to render further aid and transport Sheeler to PMC via ground ambulance.
The Bannock County detective’s notes also indicated Sheeler “sustained four bullet wounds (during the incident) — one to his neck, two to his chest and one to his leg.”
The search warrant return sheet provides more information about Sheeler’s medical condition.
According to the document, PMC medical personnel informed the Bonneville County detective on Nov. 11 that Sheeler had been discharged from the hospital and placed into a long-term care facility in Utah. Court records also show Sheeler was conditionally released from Bannock County custody for admission into the facility in Utah.
Sheeler has also retained a Utah-based trial court lawyer, Jonathan T. Nish, to represent him on the criminal charges in Idaho stemming from the incidents before the shooting.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said Sheeler has not yet been arraigned on the seven felonies he faces, including three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of grand theft, one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the incidents that transpired in the afternoon before the shooting.
Before the officer-involved shooting occurred, Sheeler is accused of breaking into a Pocatello home, stealing a Taurus Judge .410-caliber revolver loaded with 2 1/3-inch birdshot shotgun shells, and then threatening to shoot the homeowner with the gun he had just stolen.
Prosecutors are considering filing a weapons enhancement charge against Sheeler for using a firearm during the commission of a felony crime, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. Herzog said his office plans to dismiss one count of the felony grand theft against Sheeler. Police would later learn Sheeler only stole one firearm, though it was first believed he had stolen at least two, police said.
Herzog also said that he submitted the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation over to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office to review to avoid any real or perceived conflict of interest, considering officers in Pocatello, Bannock County’s seat city, were involved in the shooting.
No current court date is scheduled for Sheeler.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Sheeler faces nearly six decades in prison and up to $215,000 in fines.