Mildred "Allison" Hubertz

 Pend Oreille County Prosecuting Attorney's Office Photo

A woman who went missing from Montana 55 years ago – and whose skull was discovered in the woods near the Idaho-Washington border 41 years ago – was identified last month using emerging DNA technologies that have helped solve cold cases like the killing of Spokane 9-year-old Candy Rogers in 1959.

Pend Oreille County Coroner Dolly Hunt identified the missing woman March 20 as Mildred "Allison" Hubertz, according to a news release from the county’s prosecuting attorney’s office.

