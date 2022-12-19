David Arthur Jones

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of South Randy Drive just after 9 a.m. Sunday to a report of 61-year-old David Arthur Jones causing a disturbance.

As deputies arrived, they located Jones in the yard before he started walking away toward the residence. After refusing commands to stop, deputies attempted to physically restrain Jones as he tried to pull away, eventually taking him to the ground as he was kicking and yelling obscenities. Deputies were able to secure Jones in handcuffs and located drug needles and just over 3 grams of methamphetamine on his person.

