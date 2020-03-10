Voters within Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 continued a streak Tuesday of supporting a plant facilities levy that’s been in place since 1961.
The 10-year levy will generate $6.4 million in its first year, Fiscal Year 2022, and will rise by 5 percent in each subsequent year to keep pace with inflation.
At a time when county property tax assessments have risen sharply, prompting a continuing debate about the need for local property tax relief, voters approved the levy by a comfortable margin.
It required approval by at least 55 percent of voters. The levy passed with 6,670 votes, or 61.66 percent of the ballots cast. Opponents cast 4,148 votes against the levy, equaling 38.34 percent of the total ballots cast.
The district’s superintendent, Doug Howell, thanked the voters for their continued support of the levy.
“Our community has been saying yes to this levy for more than 60 years,” Howell said. “In renewing this levy, you delivered a resounding message to our teachers, our administrators, our parents and, most importantly, our learners. You stated clearly that you value the work we are doing in our schools and beyond the walls of our classrooms.”
In the first year, homeowners will pay $141.62 per $100,000 of taxable valuation, compared with $128.45 under the current plant facilities levy. The district would have lost the entire revenue source — not just the increase it sought over the current levy amount — had the vote failed.
“We appreciate the community’s support and understanding of the vital importance this levy plays in keeping our facilities well maintained so that we may continue to educate our learners in safe and healthy environments,” Howell said. “With your vote, you proved once again that you champion education and highly value our local youth.”
The levy is used to cover facilities and equipment maintenance, school safety improvements, renovations, technology purchases and a host of other functions. The school district is prohibited from using the plant facilities levy to support salaries, benefits, supplies and travel.
The district is charged with maintaining 28 buildings — some of which are more than 50 years old — that encompass 1.6 million square feet of space. The district also maintains 205 acres of lawn, 55 acres of parking lots and playgrounds, 16 miles of sidewalks and 28 gyms and multipurpose areas.
Some of the past projects funded by the levy have included recent and forthcoming renovations of Pocatello High School, new security systems for every school, renovating and reopening Alameda Middle School to address enrollment needs and construction of New Horizon Center.
The district has emphasized in its informational literature that all of its general obligation bond and debt was paid off in 2016, and the levy is a tool to avoid the need for the district to take on long-term debt through the bonding process.