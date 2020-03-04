POCATELLO — Though the need for local tax relief has been a hot topic lately, Doug Howell is optimistic voters will continue their long history of supporting Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s plant facilities levy on Tuesday.
Howell, who is the school district’s superintendent, showed an informational video on the upcoming levy vote and highlighted some of the district’s accomplishments Wednesday morning at Juniper Hills Country Club. He was the featured speaker of the CEO Breakfast Series, hosted by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.
The plant facilities levy has been in place since 1961 and has been passed by voters every decade without fail ever since. The 10-year levy would generate $6.4 million in its first year, Fiscal Year 2022, and would rise by 5 percent in each subsequent year to keep pace with inflation.
“I’m very optimistic it will pass just because our community has been so supportive over the last 60 years,” Howell said. “Even in the shadows of all of the conversation about the increase to our local taxes, I still think that people see the value in education and opportunities for kids, and all of that is translated through the great things we’re doing.”
The levy will require approval by at least 55 percent of voters. If it passes, the annual burden to tax payers effective FY 2022 will be $141.62 per $100,000 of taxable valuation, compared with $128.45 under the current levy. The district would lose the entire funding source if it fails.
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, said his organization has endorsed the levy.
“We just look at it as the great work they’re doing and we can either take care of the schools that we have and do all of the maintenance we need to do or we’re going to spend a lot of money down the road,” Hunter said.
The district has relied on funding from the levy for more than six decades to cover facilities and equipment maintenance, school safety improvements, renovations, technology purchases and a host of other functions. Should it fail, Howell said the school board would likely seek to “modify the initial ask and see if we could do something a little bit different.”
Howell said another vote could be scheduled for May at the earliest. He believes the district has met the challenge of educating the public about the levy.
“I feel like we’ve given a lot in terms of communication and visibility and transparency and the videos that (District 25 communications director Courtney Fisher) has created,” Howell said. “I don’t know that we could turn anyone’s minds by more information.”
The district is charged with maintaining 28 buildings — some of which are more than 50 years old — that encompass 1.6 million square feet of space, according to the levy video. The district also maintains 205 acres of lawn, 55 acres of parking lots and playgrounds, 16 miles of sidewalks and 28 gyms and multipurpose areas.
Some of the past projects funded by the levy have included recent and forthcoming renovations of Pocatello High School, new security systems for every school, renovating and reopening Alameda Middle School to address enrollment needs and construction of New Horizon Center.
The district has emphasized in its informational literature that all of its general obligation bond and debt was paid off in 2016, and the levy is a tool to avoid the need for the district to take on long-term debt through the bonding process.
The school district is prohibited from using the plant facilities levy to support salaries, benefits, supplies and travel.
Howell spoke at great length during his talk about the importance of education, offering evidence that School District 25 is meeting the challenge.
He offered the results of a parent engagement survey conducted in May by the Idaho Department of Education. It found 78 percent of district parents agreed their child knows at least one caring adult at school well.
“I think it’s really amazing that we have those kinds of relationships with our kids,” Howell said.
The survey found 76 percent of parents agree their child is safe at school and 80 percent of their children feel welcome to participate in school activities.
Furthermore, he said district students took more than 3,000 dual enrollment courses, offering college credits to high school students, in the 2018-2019 school year. The district’s students also received nearly $27 million in college scholarships last school year.
Howell, a first-generation college student who started working for the district about 30 years ago as a substitute teacher, said teachers hold the power to change lives and influence behaviors. He recalled his personal experience as a third-grader at Green Acres Elementary School, where his teacher challenged him to improve his reading and move up to a more advanced reading group.
“That kind of turned my trajectory just a little bit,” Howell said.