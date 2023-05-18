POCATELLO — As Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 continues collecting data and responding to the ongoing challenges arising from an April 21 fire that destroyed much of Highland High School, officials are beginning to weigh options for the future of the decades-old school.
Among the options are to rebuild Highland as it was before the fire, or to create a new design with more classrooms and large communal spaces. The district is also considering building a new school entirely and turning the existing building into an elementary or middle school.
All of these ideas, and likely more, are floating around District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell’s mind, according to a column he recently wrote for the Journal.
Howell said in his column that the Highland “crisis” is between the “acute phase,” where efforts are focused on providing a safe learning environment for students and staff, and the “response phase,” which involves continuing to restore the school while making “reasonable, fiscally responsible, timely and forward-thinking plans” for the school’s future.
Getting through these stages and to the final “resolution phase” of what Howell called the four stages of a crisis will likely be a two- to four-year process, he said, acknowledging also that “feelings of fear, anxiety, confusion, frustration, and impatience may accompany any of these stages.”
“This phase of planning and processing information is very complicated. Any of the logistical and financial variables will be dependent upon the amount the district receives from insurance in replacement value for Highland, which may not be confirmed for another month or so,” he said.
For now, Howell said, the district is taking and has already taken action to expedite students’ return to in-person learning and some sense of normalcy.
“We have already taken steps to replace the small gym floor to allow for PE and activity spaces since acquiring alternate large gym spaces can be challenging in our community,” he said, adding that with the Highland administration’s help, the district is working to “secure large spaces for band, orchestra, choir, weights, dance, cheer, athletics, and other programs currently displaced by the fire, either through rentals or facility/space donations throughout the community.”
While the timeline for Highland students’ return to classrooms seems to remain uncertain, the district has reported it is making progress on cleaning up the school. Howell said the goal is to have the Highland community “back to their home on the hill for the 2023-2024 school year.”
Cleaning and restoration work, which has involved roughly forty employees working on site daily, began promptly following the fire that partially destroyed most of the school’s D-wing.
The school district used Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho’s fire damage mitigation service, and said the first priority at the outset of clearing the damage was sealing and barricading dangerous areas and stabilizing the remaining structure.
Members of the school’s staff have since been able to access their classrooms and offices to get their personal items. The district also said it was working on going through unaffected lockers to collect personal items and return them to their student-owners, who are now at Century High School part-time.
As part of the insurance investigation and adjustment process, the school district has brought on national and local experts and content specialists, including electrical and structural engineers.
Jonathan Balls, the school district’s director of business, said the district is making “great progress” to overcome the myriad challenges.
Balls told the school board that the required air and service testing the school underwent did not detect any asbestos or harmful substances.
“We’ve begun testing the power, breaker-by-breaker and line-by-line in order to avoid any additional issues. Once power to all units is fully restored, the next phase is to move on to water and gas utilities,” Balls said, adding, “There are still some hurdles we have to overcome, including reconnecting utilities.”
Sue Pettit, director of secondary education, said despite “some of the natural frustrations, everyone remains in really good spirits.”
The school board and administration said they “understand that community members remain personally invested in the outcome of this challenge.”
“PCSD 25 will continue to provide regular updates on plans moving forward, including the opportunity in the very near future for public input,” the district said.
“As we enter into each phase of this process, our first priority will be to continue addressing the most immediate needs of our learners and our staff,” Howell wrote in his column. “We ask that the community moves forward with the same spirit of patience, goodwill, and grace extended in the immediate aftermath of the event. Once we craft a solid framework for moving forward, we will offer opportunities for public input.”
