With more teachers than ever calling out of work for COVID-19 illness across local school districts, administrators say they're employing an "all hands on deck" approach to ensuring students keep learning amid spread of the omicron variant.
Whether that means district superintendents fill in for teachers or schools bring in professors from Idaho State University as substitutes, Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 said it's prepared to do "whatever it takes" for continuity of learning.
School District 25 had 60 teachers out as of early Tuesday evening, with 11 spots still to fill before Wednesday morning, according to Brenda Miner, the district's human resources director, who spoke at a school board meeting on Tuesday.
Miner said in response to dozens of teachers being out of classrooms due to COVID-19, the district made scheduling changes for administrators and other staff to make sure all qualified employees are available to fill in for sick teachers if needed.
The district also paused all field trips that would take teachers away from classrooms and create the need for substitutes, and it has collected teaching availability from all substitutes and qualified district employees, including the superintendent, administrators, directors, instructional coaches and district coordinators.
District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell said the "all hands on deck" strategy is meant to prevent the district from having to issue an emergency closure of schools.
If schools don't have enough available teachers to offer students substantive in-person instruction, Howell said, the district would consider issuing an emergency closure where students would learn remotely using relevant "emergency lessons" that the district has put in place in the event that they're needed.
The school district reported last Friday there were 29 confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 and 81 student cases last week. The district updates its case count weekly and it likely has increased since Friday. Across Southeast Idaho's eight counties on Wednesday, 573 new cases were confirmed by Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
There are 2.971 Southeast Idaho residents actively infected with the virus, and 20 people are currently hospitalized across the region for illness due to COVID-19.
Miner said talking of emergency school closures and working district-wide to recruit staff to fill in for COVID-positive teachers is aimed at ensuring that students get the best education they can under the circumstances, and that the district employs every tool available to avoid closing classrooms and sending kids home to learn.
"Our goal is to always have our learners five days a week as long as it's possible to have them," Miner said.
If an emergency closure were to be issued, it's unclear for how long it would last, but Howell said decisions of that kind will be made based on all of the variables involved as the district monitors the situation on a day-to-day basis.
"If (attendance) hit down below, you know, three quarters into the two-thirds area, then there becomes a point ... between a lack of cohesive instruction, with perhaps a different sub in a classroom every day, as well as a number of learners being gone each day, that we would just have to evaluate and say, 'OK. There's probably a point where we may need to call an emergency closure," Howell said.
The superintendent assured that the main goal is to keep students in classrooms.
"We want to see are our learners in school every day. That is our goal for the next few weeks," he said. "From instructional coaches to directors and myself, we'll do whatever it takes to try to fill those positions across the district. Essentially for learners, if they are coming, we are going to do our best to serve them."
American Falls School District 381 is taking a similar approach to that of District 25. Superintendent Randy Jensen said his district's priority also is keeping schools open.
Jensen said on Wednesday that four teachers in his district's schools were out because of COVID-19. He pointed out that while that sounds like a low number relative to other districts, American Falls is smaller, and so it is still feeling the impact.
"I wouldn't say we're in great shape, but we're in school and everyone's going to work together and help out to make sure we can keep schools open," he said.
Jensen attributed the relatively low case count in his district's schools to his administration's push to get students and staff vaccinated. He didn't say exactly how many students and staff are vaccinated, but he said "quite a few" of them are.
While Pocatello-Chubbuck and American Falls are staying open for now, other local school districts in the region have closed because of COVID-19 infections.
Jefferson School District 251 closed for a day last week because of staff shortages due to COVID-19. On the Fort Hall Reservation, Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy is currently closed from Jan. 18 to 21 "due to rapid increase of COVID-19" cases.
Bonneville School District 93 also temporarily closed last week because of COVID-19, and the district took to its Facebook page on Wednesday to recruit substitute teachers.
"Substitutes Needed!" District 93 wrote on Facebook. "We need more parents and patrons to help us keep our schools open over the next few weeks of this spike in COVID cases. If you can--or know of someone else who may--consider substituting, we need your help."
School districts' desperate calls for staff in classrooms are yet another mark of the toll the pandemic continues take on education, especially at the K through 12 level.
Most districts in Idaho have determined their priority is keeping kids in classrooms, but the highly contagious omicron variant that's driving the most recent spike in infections across the country is challenging that goal.
Howell said he hopes the spread of the virus slows in the coming days and weeks so that his district doesn't have to resort to emergency measures.
"It has been a challenging year and I hope that we'll get some relief eventually," he said. "We're just going to navigate this as best we can on pretty much a daily basis."