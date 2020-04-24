Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has canceled graduation in the traditional format and plans to work with students to develop a creative alternative that will maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The district's school board also announced during a special meeting Friday morning that it will be switching to a pass-incomplete grading system for the final trimester, effective on Monday. Students' GPAs will be held at the same level as they were at the end of the second trimester.
"A lack of letter grades during this time will not impact GPA or negatively impact potential college applicants or scholarship opportunities," Superintendent Doug Howell wrote in a letter to students' families. "Learners that do not meet set criteria will not receive course credit, which may impact a learner's ability to stay on track for graduation."
Sue Pettit, director of secondary education, explained to the board that the district had held out on switching to a pass-incomplete grading system due to NCAA regulations requiring minimum letter grades for incoming student athletes. Pettit said the NCAA has since waived the requirement due to the pandemic.
"Since those have been waived, we've had conversations with all of the principals, all of the assistant principals and several teacher groups, and parents continue to call and ask can we please go to pass-incomplete grading and take some stress off of the kids — take some stress off of our learners and families," Pettit said.
Elementary school students will be graded in the current trimester as meets target, below target or incomplete. In lieu of letter grades, middle school students will be graded as pass or incomplete. High school students will either pass or receive no credit.
Pettit said high students will still have the opportunity to finish up any incomplete work during summer school. Summer school classes will also be taught online, and Pettit said there will be an emphasis on credit recovery courses. Students who retake a class will be given a pretest, allowing them to skip content they've already mastered and focus on material in which they're deficient.
Because colleges still require letter grades, high school students involved in dual credit courses will have the option of sending the district written documentation requesting to opt in for a letter grade in a particular course or courses.
Pettit said remote learning poses many inequities, such as unequal access to internet.
"We need to hold our kids harmless, and this is the easiest way to do this," Pettit said.
The district previously announced elementary and middle school students will be held harmless and will all be allowed to advance in grade level for the next school year. Nonetheless, Pettit said retaining a pass-incomplete grading approach will let teachers know the areas in which incoming students need further practice.
Regarding graduation, Pettit said the district held out on making an announcement for as long as possible. However, the cautious four-stage plan Gov. Brad Little announced on Thursday to reopen the state made it clear to district officials that hosting a traditional graduation event would be premature.
"We have some preliminary plans. We would like to get some student representatives in and talk to them about making these plans and hold an alternative ceremony with the social distancing that's needed," Pettit said.
When asked by school board members to offer hints about possibilities, Pettit said there have been discussions about having parades, either at Holt Arena or around the individual high schools. She said the district has been in discussions with a local photographer about making banners and yard signs for display.
Pettit said the photographer may also be able to use photo editing software to create images of students being handed a diploma.
"We've talked about how to read the names and how to get that recognition, but it's preliminary and we need the kids' input," Pettit said.
Furthermore, Howell said the district may take advantage of a format offered by the Idaho State Journal to share recorded messages, graduation speeches and student images.
"Rest assured, we will celebrate the Class of 2020!" Howell said in his letter to families. "We understand it is disappointing to many that we are unable to proceed with our traditional graduation ceremonies. Still, our graduating seniors have spent a significant amount of time preparing for this moment, and their hard work deserves to be recognized."