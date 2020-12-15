The Gate City’s oldest high school will adopt the Thunder as its new mascot.
After what will be 129 years in June 2021, Pocatello High School is officially retiring its Indians mascot and replacing it with the Thunder.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved the new mascot at its meeting on Tuesday evening at the district's main office.
Though the board selected the Thunder as the new mascot for Pocatello High School, they left the process of designing a logo, imagery and other school materials up to Pocatello High School staff.
The school board had decided to retire Pocatello High School’s Indians mascot less than two weeks after the School District 25 administration on Sept. 3 made public its plans to recommend the mascot be retired.
It took the board exactly three months from Sept. 15, the date the Indians mascot was retired effective June 1, 2021, to survey the public and ultimately decide on Pocatello High School’s new mascot.
The decision to retire the Indians mascot was highly controversial and was one of the catalysts for a local group of concerned parents to launch an effort to recall school board chairman Dave Mattson as well as board members Jackie Cranor and Janie Gebhardt.
The parents' gathered enough signatures to hold a recall election on the three board members, a first in Bannock County history. County election rules give Mattson, Cranor and Gebhardt until Thursday to voluntarily resign or face a recall election on March 9.
Native-themed mascots have been on the outs for several years nationally — as evidenced by the Washington Redskins dropping its nickname and a similar recent announcement from the Cleveland Indians to do the same. Other professional sports teams, including the Atlanta Braves, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Blackhawks, have said in recent months that they have no plans to change their names.
In Idaho, the conversation was thrust into the forefront in late 2019 and into 2020, when Boise, Teton and Nez Perce high schools removed their Native-themed mascots.
Such symbols are controversial, and some experts say they can have a negative impact on Native American students' physical and mental well-being and can also perpetuate stereotypes about Native Americans. Proponents of the mascots, however, say such team nicknames are part of communities' histories and people have strong attachments to them.
