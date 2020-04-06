POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 rolled out its district-wide remote learning program on Monday.
With vehicles lined up at Highland High School as early as 7 a.m., school district team members, including administration, technology staff, bus drivers, teachers and other staff, checked out more than 7,100 Chromebooks in cold, rainy conditions.
School administrators and staff were also on hand at all district schools to distribute paper instructional packets to students who have limited or no access to internet at home.
Remote learning will continue for the duration of the soft closure period enacted by the Idaho State Board of Education. In a special meeting held today, the Idaho State Board of Education voted to allow school districts to continue the soft closure and close out the school year with remote services.
At the same time, the State Board also provided school districts and their governing Boards with the flexibility to maintain local control and return to school before the end of the year if it is deemed safe for staff and students to return with guidance from its local public health department.
For those families that have limited or no WiFi access, Idaho State University is offering drive-up free WiFi in the Holt Arena and the Pond Student Union parking lots. Additionally, ISU's quad is also covered by WiFi. Participants are expected to take care to maintain proper social distancing at all times while accessing this community service.
Users can log on through the TigerGuest network. Once connected users will be redirected to a self-service portal to register and get a temporary internet access account. Step-by-step instructions and a map of WiFi coverage areas are available on ISU's website: https://tigertracks.isu.edu/TDClient/1950/Portal/KB/ArticleDet?ID=45083&SIDs=343.
The district estimates between 10 and 15% of its students have limited or no access to reliable internet.