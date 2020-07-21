POCATELLO — The School District 25 Board of Trustees decided on Tuesday to require all students, teachers, visitors and other personnel to wear face masks while at the district’s schools.
“Anybody that goes into schools is going to wear masks — that’s the simplest way to handle it,” said David Mattson, the chairman of the school board.
He said it’s the right thing to do to help ensure safety when students and teachers physically return to school this year on Aug. 24. The school board also decided Tuesday to hold in-person classes for students at the district’s schools for the 2020-21 school year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Mattson said the mask requirement will reduce the chances of anyone contracting COVID-19 at the district’s schools, will ensure a safer environment for students, teachers and others, and will ward off the potential for a lawsuit against School District 25.
“If kids got sick in school and we get sued we (wouldn’t) have a leg to stand on,” he said in explaining the reasons for the mask mandate.
Mattson said he wants to make it clear that the masks aren’t optional at the district’s schools.
If someone doesn’t have a mask and wants to enter a School District 25 school, the individual will be provided with a mask in order to be allowed in, Mattson said.
He added that the letters and emails he’s been getting from district parents are heavily in favor of students wearing masks.
In fact, a doctors’ group is considering providing funding to make a large number of masks available to the district, he said.
Mattson said anyone who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed to enter any of the district’s schools.
“That basically is how we’re going to stop this thing,” Mattson said in reference to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
He said he doesn’t think the masks will negatively impact students in any way.
In addition, School District 25 plans to have its students and teachers physically in school classrooms this school year due to a shared conviction that in-person learning at the district’s schools will be more effective than remote learning over the internet, Mattson said.
School District 25 students and their peers throughout the state finished this past school year via online learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So District 25 students will be physically at their schools when classes start on Aug. 24 unless health officials say the local COVID-19 situation has worsened to the point where the district’s schools must be closed, Mattson said.
Mattson added that it’s important for the district’s teachers to feel comfortable about returning to their schools.
“The teachers will be safe,” he said. “We need them here. I want them safe and happy and doing their job.”
He continued, “Teachers would much rather be with their students face to face. That’s just the best way to teach.”
Mattson said that if any parents have issues with the mask mandate or having their kids physically in school, they can opt for distance learning for their children.
In fact, District 25 is lending Chromebooks to all of its students this school year to take home.
For the 15% of district families that don’t have internet access at their homes, Mattson said every school in the district is a Wi-Fi hotspot that students can use by simply being on school grounds.
Mattson said the Chromebooks will be set up so they can only be used for the students’ school assignments. Students won’t be able to use them to surf the web, he added.
At the end of the school year the students will be required to return the computers to the district.
Other safety precautions the district is taking to help prevent the spread of the virus include hand sanitizer being available everywhere in each of the district’s schools and a spray sanitizer for use on all surfaces. And the spray doesn’t need to be wiped down after being applied.
Mattson said despite the pandemic he’s looking forward to the start of the school year.
“We’re going to get (the students) in school and keep them there as long as we can,” Mattson said.