POCATELLO — School District 25 board members participated in a tour recently to get a first-hand view of progress on the renovation of Pocatello High School.
Board members Jackie Cranor, Jim Facer, Janie Gebhardt, and Paul Vitale attended, along with district Superintendent Douglas Howell.
And Bart Reed, director of business operations for School District 25, spearheaded the hour-long tour at 325 N. Arthur Ave.
District 25 communications specialist Courtney Fisher said in a news release that the goals of the project include improving student safety by connecting the main building with the auditorium and the gym areas.
Reed notes that the changes will make 85 to 90 percent of the school compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act for the first time in the more than 125-year history of the high school.
The work will also provide additional classrooms and commons area to accommodate increased student enrollment, he said.
And it will cut lunchroom congestion in the basement cafeteria, where the current capacity is about 250 students, Fisher said.
She adds that the district is using funds from the school plant facilities levy for the project.
So no bond is required to complete the renovations.
In addition, Reed said a new classroom wing will complement the existing architecture of the school for updated and improved classrooms, primarily for science. They will be 1,000 to 1,300 square feet.
“We’ll have a lot larger space for science, computer labs and things of that nature,” he said.
And Fisher says the commons space will tie the campus together in an exciting way.
“It will provide a connected secure campus, accessibility, and a place for students to collaborate, socialize and study,” Fisher said in the news release.
She notes that the amount reserved for the Pocatello High School improvement project is $9.1 million, which includes architectural services and furnishings for the new classroom wing.
The bid for Phase 2 of the project came in under the budget estimate and the project is currently within budget with minimal change orders, she said.
"It is important to keep in mind that the scope of the project has been expanded from the initial concept to fulfill all the goals and objectives intended for the investment into Pocatello High School," Fisher said.
She said there were significant site challenges to overcome and the district is pleased with how the project is taking shape.
Meanwhile, Reed says people are enthused about the changes.
And they’re needed.
Enrollment at Pocatello High is about 1,100 students now and that’s expected to rise to 1,300, Reed said.
“This has been a necessary addition to accommodate growth,” he said.
Currently they’re working on getting a roof on top of the structure so moisture doesn’t drip into the building, he said.
And they’re aiming to get windows in soon.
Plus they’ll soon start framing up the second floor and inside classrooms, according to Reed.
In April the plan is to start the outside brickwork, which is intended to align with the school’s existing exterior brickwork.
And they hope to have construction done by August. The goal is to have it completed by the start of the new school year or shortly thereafter.
“The students are excited about it, the faculty are excited and I think the whole community is going to see this as a wonderful addition to the downtown area,” Reed said.