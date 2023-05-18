POCATELLO — A timeline for Highland High School students to return to classrooms remained uncertain as of the most recent Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees meeting, but the district reports it is making progress on cleaning up the fire-damaged school.
The district said its goal is to be able to have students back into the west wing of the building in mid-August. However, there is no set completion date on the ongoing efforts to rebuild the classrooms and facilities lost in an April 21 fire.
Cleaning and restoration work, which has involved roughly forty employees working on site daily, began promptly following the firethat partially destroyed most of the school’s D-wing.
The school district used Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho’s fire damage mitigation service, and said the first priority at the outset of clearing the damage was sealing and barricading dangerous areas and stabilizing the remaining structure.
Members of the school’s staff have since been able to access their classrooms and offices to get their personal items. The district also said, as of the school board’s recent meeting, it was working on getting personal items from unaffected lockers to their student-owners.
The school has brought on national and local experts and content specialists, including electrical and structural engineers, as part of the insurance investigation and adjustment process.
Jonathan Balls, the school district’s director of business, said the district is making “great progress” to overcome the challenges raised by the fire. Balls told the school board that required air and service testing the school underwent did not detect any asbestos or harmful substances.
“We’ve begun testing the power, breaker-by-breaker and line-by-line in order to avoid any additional issues. Once power to all units is fully restored, the next phase is to move on to water and gas utilities,” Balls said, adding, “There are still some hurdles we have to overcome, including reconnecting utilities.”
Sue Pettit, director of secondary education, said despite “some of the natural frustrations, everyone remains in really good spirits.”
The school board and administration said they “understand that community members remain personally invested in the outcome of this challenge.”
“PCSD 25 will continue to provide regular updates on plans moving forward, including the opportunity in the very near future for public input,” the district said.
The Pocatello Fire Department reported following an investigation that the fire was caused by faulty electrical equipment. No one was injured.
