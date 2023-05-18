Highland 8 (copy)

Firefighters extinguish the remaining hot spots during the April 21 fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A timeline for Highland High School students to return to classrooms remained uncertain as of the most recent Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees meeting, but the district reports it is making progress on cleaning up the fire-damaged school. 

The district said its goal is to be able to have students back into the west wing of the building in mid-August. However, there is no set completion date on the ongoing efforts to rebuild the classrooms and facilities lost in an April 21 fire. 

