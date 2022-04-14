ROCKLAND — Three years after launching a new program designed to give a little boost to schools in the area, broadband provider Direct Communications has donated $187,000 to school districts throughout Southeast Idaho.
Their Upgrade Your School program offers new customers or customers upgrading their subscription package the opportunity to donate their first payment to a school district of their choice.
Many customers have opted to donate to small rural school districts, providing much-needed funds to schools in Bear Lake, Preston, Grace, Aberdeen and many others. These funds help cover expenses ranging from new water fountains to new playgrounds to equipment upgrades.
“As a district, the Upgrade Your School Program has been a great help,” said Superintendent of Rockland School District Greg Larson.
Rockland has used the $8,600 donated to them by the program to help cover costs of adding safety mechanisms to the basketball hoops in its gymnasium.
“It has allowed us to make some repairs that would have been put off at least a year otherwise,” Larson explained. “It has allowed us some flexibility when unexpected expenses have shown up during the year. Direct Communications has several employees who volunteer their time coaching and helping out in our school. They have been extremely generous to our district. We are grateful for their support and involvement in our community.”
For Bear Lake School District, which has seen roughly $76,000 donated over a three year period, the funds have gone directly into the school buildings.
“My stipulation for those funds were that they go towards something that directly affects the kids and goes towards helping them,” said Gary Brogan, Bear Lake School District superintendent.
KaLee Ralphs, marketing manager for Direction Communications, explained that their website now offers a tool that can tell curious individuals if the broadband provider can offer services in their area.
“What’s great about it is if they have service they can see all the pricing,” Ralphs explained. “If they don’t have service there’s a button where they can pre-register which basically asks us, ‘Can you please bring service to our area?’ So we can track areas of interest and know where people would like better service and where there’s high areas of interest. So that’s a nice little piece for us moving forward.”
For anyone interested in learning more about registering for Direct Communication’s broadband services, visit register.directcom.com and type in your address.