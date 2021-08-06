CHUBBUCK — Adventure Orthodontics recently paid for and donated a new exhibit for kids to dig imitation sand and dirt to find simulated dinosaur bones at the My World Discovery Museum in the Pine Ridge Mall at Chubbuck.
Orthodontists Layne McCord and Matt McCoy of Idaho Falls chipped in the funds for the new interactive exhibit for youths at the museum, which seeks to boost kids' natural curiosity about the world.
The idea was to have a paleontological site called "Dig In with Adventure Orthodontics" where kids can come into the museum and move sand and dirt and dig to find the imitation dinosaur bones in the attraction.
That's according to Ross Gregersen of Snap-tite Inc., who worked with Jason Woodland and Jackson King in creating the interactive attraction.
“The idea is that they can dig it out,” Gregersen said.
They even made creative use of a form of Rhino Lining in helping create the dinosaur "bones" in the attraction at the museum.
Gregersen said they had to hand carve the initial design and it took weeks between that job and the other projects they had going.
But even early on the new interactive exhibit had made a mark.
During an earlier soft opening of Dig In with Adventure Orthodontics the attraction was already drawing interest from both young people and older people alike, according to Melody Daniels.
“We've seen everything from 18-month-olds up to adults and the adults are just as excited as the kids," said Daniels, who's the co-executive director of the museum with Natali McKee. Both women live in Chubbuck.
And Daniels says with the burgeoning popularity of the new attraction they will be strongly promoting the new exhibit.
And she says its success is just a good example of the community working together.
“I think the biggest takeaway for us is this is a perfect example of how this entire museum has come to be,” Daniels said.
She says it's all been driven by partnerships with businesses and community members that rally together to help do the heavy lifting needed to bring projects to fruition.
“It's like a team of people building it and a team of people organizing and funding it, and putting it all together,” she said.
And that is exactly what they see in moving forward in the community with future projects, she said.
In fact, one of their biggest fundraisers for January is already scheduled.
The Harry Potter celebration fundraiser has been extremely popular when it's been held there, according to Daniels.
Meanwhile, Daniels says it's been challenging to be open given the situations created by Covid-19.
But there's a bit of a silver lining.
“In a way it's good too because it's made our sanitizing processes very streamlined and very good,” she said.
In fact people often comment on how clean it is when they come in, according to Daniels.
The pair found the right products and they're safe for children as well, said My World Museum Co-Executive Director Natali McKee.
"We had to and so our employees from the get-go learned how to be very efficient and effective in sanitizing as well,” McKee said.
Adventure Orthodontics has offices in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Sugar City, Victor and Shelley.