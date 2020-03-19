For nearly a century, The Pie Dump has been an institution in the Bear River Valley, drawing hungry customers from all around who come to sample the restaurant’s made-from-scratch hot rolls and gravy, along with a host of other delectable dishes.
Much of the family-owned operation’s business comes by word of mouth, so it’s fitting that’s how the restaurant got the chance to be featured on one of the most popular food-related TV shows out there today.
The Pie Dump will be featured later this week on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” hosted by Guy Fieri, the celebrity chef known for his spiky, bleach-blond hair and goatee, classic cars, and love of down-home cooking.
The Pie Dump is one of the restaurants profiled in the upcoming episode “Down-Home Flavor,” which will premier at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 on the cable channel Food Network. The episode will rerun at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 21; 8 p.m. Friday, March 28; and 11 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
Pie Dump Manager Maggie Fitzgerald said representatives from Food Network called the restaurant a while back and asked if it would be interested in being on the show. Of course, the answer was yes.
After a three-hour interview with a producer from the network in which the restaurant showed off some of its signature dishes, the show was on.
“They only wanted the stuff made from scratch — the bread, the sauces and things like that,” Fitzgerald said.
She said Fieri, the charismatic host, heard about The Pie Dump from a friend who was heading to Cache Valley to go elk hunting and stopped by for a bite.
“He said he normally doesn’t go to small towns anymore. He goes to bigger towns because he can go to different restaurants in the same area,” Fitzgerald said. “But he made an exception for us.”
Based on information from the interview with producers, Fieri chose the French dip sandwich and the maple bar to be featured in the segment.
When Fieri arrived in a shiny red convertible for filming, Fitzgerald said he also chose to sample the restaurant’s signature hot rolls and gravy.
Fitzgerald and Mac Munns, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cherie, had the rare opportunity to cook alongside one of the biggest names in the celebrity chef world.
“He was just talking and watching,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s pretty awesome, just like he is on TV. He’s funny and nice.”
Fieri was there for just one day, and the restaurant shut down to essentially become a TV production set. The film crew stuck around for three days.
The Pie Dump was planning to host a viewing party for the episode on Friday night, but decided against it due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The whole experience was kind of surreal, but exhilarating, Fitzgerald said.
“It’s definitely life changing. Just to have a famous chef at your restaurant is crazy,” she said. “Then beyond the show, to have the world see you, especially for a small town like Garland, it’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Pie Dump will be celebrating its 100th anniversary two years from now, a milestone that Fitzgerald credits to its loyal customers, who she wished to thank.
“Without them, we’d never be on a show,” she said.