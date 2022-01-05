POCATELLO — Russ McCoy tells the story of a 75-year-old man when people ask him to describe the importance of his employer of more than 32 years, Developmental Options.
McCoy, executive director of Developmental Options, 415 S. Arthur Ave., retired on Wednesday from the organization, which serves people with developmental disabilities in Southeast Idaho.
The man McCoy described was in his 30s when he moved home to Pocatello from Nampa in 1982, taking advantage of supportive housing and services from Developmental Options. He's developmentally disabled and confined to a wheelchair with cerebral palsy. But thanks to Developmental Options, he's enjoyed a rich life and avoided living in an institutional setting, frequently going to Boise State University and Idaho State University sporting events, and even a Denver Broncos football game.
He moved out of a Developmental Options group home into an apartment and now rents a house with a couple of roommates.
"He's got a guardian who supports this and works hand in hand with us to give him as normal of a life as possible," McCoy said. "That's the rewarding part of it, to see someone who would have stayed in an institution, isolated from family, to come to a situation where he eventually got into a normal apartment, and then a normal home."
Developmental Options offers residential care to about 30 people with developmental disabilities or certain medical needs, providing support 24 hours per day and seven days per week. The organization covers activities of daily living, providing active treatment to engage residents to meet their highest potential, McCoy explained.
The organization offers extensive therapy, provides meals, helps with laundry and purchasing and has a consulting registered nurse, doctor and dietician on board. It serves individuals who are eligible for Medicaid.
"We're trying to help these people be as independent as possible," McCoy said.
Developmental Options was started in 1982 to bring a group of Pocatello residents with developmental disabilities back home from the Idaho State School and Hospital in Nampa.
McCoy came to Pocatello from South Dakota in 1972 to start graduate school at Idaho State University. In August of 1972, he also started working for New Day Products & Resources in Pocatello, which provides vocational support for people with developmental disabilities. McCoy conducted vocational evaluations of New Day's clients.
He joined the staff at Developmental Options on Dec. 1, 1989.
"I think probably the most part of it was I felt like I was making a positive impact on people's live who would otherwise be suffering and struggling," McCoy said.
The past two years have been the toughest of McCoy's career due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though COVID-19 spread within the organization's group homes, McCoy credits his staff with making certain nobody among a vulnerable population died of the coronavirus.
In retirement, he's eager to spend time with his grandchildren, travel with his wife MariLana Buck in their motorhome, head out in his pontoon boat and spend more time cycling. He'd also like to travel to Europe.
He'll be replaced as executive director by Jamie Anthony, who has worked for him for 20 years.