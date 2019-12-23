A couple of developers building neighborhoods within Chubbuck's planned large-scale, multi-use New Day District say they're making good progress and anticipate having much of their infrastructure in place by next summer.
The developers say some of their first buildings should also be finished by next summer.
Like the Northgate development under construction in the vicinity in northeast Pocatello, New Day will be designed to be pedestrian friendly, with an emphasis on walking paths and community space. New Day will encompass five planned neighborhoods with about 1,800 combined acres.
The New Day developers are building under Chubbuck's new creative community zoning designation, which allows developers to use smaller lot sizes while setting aside more open communal space than normal.
"It will be a little different development than we've had before," Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said. "It will encourage light industrial, some commercial uses — things that would be appropriate to have in the same area that you have residential."
England said city officials visited a similar district in the Salt Lake City area, where the approach appears to be working well.
"One of the things we believe we need to do at the city level is allow developers to be a little more market driven rather than our ordinance driven," England said.
Lyn Yost, who will build the Northside Crossing subdivision on 226 acres, currently has four divisions of his multi-use development in the works. The first division — a 72,000-square-foot assisted living center on 6.4 acres — is under construction and should be completed by early summer.
Division two will include four commercial buildings housing medical support services. The first of the buildings, planned to be an urgent care facility, should be finished by mid-summer, Yost said.
Yost is working on a preliminary plat to build the third division, which includes 33 units of a "55 and active" community. Yost plans to start building the first of those homes this winter and to have some completed by early summer. He also intends to build access roads in the spring.
The fourth division will include 36 general residential units. Work will start in late winter to early spring, with units completed by late summer, Yost said.
Construction of an extension of Whittaker Road is well underway — the first 450-foot stretch accessing the assisted living center has already been finished. Another access road from New Day Parkway, called Northside Crossing, has been approved and has been excavated. It will be paved next spring.
"One of the key attributes that makes this entirely different than any other neighborhood in Southeast Idaho is included in the 226 acres is 36 acres acres of green space and parkways, as well as 7.1 miles of walking trails," Yost said.
Both the 55 and active and general housing developments will include their own swimming pool and clubhouse. Homes will have side- or rear-loading garages, which should reduce traffic in front of the homes and make the neighborhoods more pedestrian friendly. The build-out of Northside Crossing is expected to last about a decade and should eventually encompass 800 living units.
Yost said he and the other developers have worked closely together and even used the same engineer, so their neighborhoods should have great conformity.
Ryan Satterfield, president of Satterfield Realty and Development, said there's space to build 1,200 units within his planned 270-acre subdivision, which he's building in partnership with land owner Kevin Loveland.
Satterfield said a preliminary plat has been approved for the first phase of their project, which will include 49 residential lots. Construction of a road connecting the development to Hiline Road, to be called Harvest Springs Boulevard, should be completed by mid-summer. Once the road is in place, work on the first 25 homes should commence early next winter, Satterfield said.
The neighborhood will include a small lake to add to its appeal. Satterfield also plans to include several miles of walking paths in his subdivision.
"There is a lack of available homes in the market right now, and we don't see that going away any time soon, so inventory is needed," Satterfield said.
England said two of the other developers, Dave Adams and Lavell Rupp, have been in communication with him, but he's still waiting to see their plans. The fifth neighborhood is planned to be built further into the future.