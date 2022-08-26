Gas prices in Idaho, Pocatello Fred Meyer

Pocatello motorists fuel up at Fred Meyer on Yellowstone Avenue on Friday.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — The cost of fuel continues to drop in the Gem State and across the country, though Idaho drivers are still paying more at the pump than motorists in all but six states.

The statewide average cost of gas as of Friday was $4.61 per gallon, which is 5 cents cheaper than last week, 40 cents cheaper than a month ago and 81 cents more expensive than one year ago, according to information from AAA.