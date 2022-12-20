Simplot Don Plant (generic)

The J.R. Simplot Don Plant outside Pocatello.

 Journal file photo

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is holding an informational meeting and a formal public hearing this week for local residents to provide feedback on a J.R. Simplot project that would reduce fluoride air emissions at the Don Plant near Pocatello.

The meeting to provide the public with basic information and to address questions will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. Seventh Ave., and the formal public hearing will begin immediately afterward at 7 p.m. at the same location, according to a recent news release from the Idaho DEQ.

