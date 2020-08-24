The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has extended an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution for residents of Bannock, Bingham Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida counties, according to a Monday press release.
The DEQ will offer its next local air quality update at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Southeast Idaho's air has been hazy due to wildfire smoke, especially from California. Burning restrictions are in effect.
Southeast Idaho's air quality was listed Monday as being unhealthy for sensitive groups. Though the air quality is forecast to improve slightly, DEQ said in its press release quality may not reach levels needed to lift the forecast and caution. The pollutant of concern is PM2.5.
"When air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors," the DEQ press release reads. "The general public is unlikely to be affected."