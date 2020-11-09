The canine companion of the St. Louis man who died on Nov. 2 when he was struck by a train will soon be reunited with his family, and the man in possession of the dog has been arrested, according to the Power County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Howser, 43, of California, was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, on Nov. 6 after Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the drugs in his possession, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold on Friday when Howser was contacted by Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies after it was discovered he was in possession of the brown pit bull belonging to 41-year-old Ryan Thomas Smith, who died, on Nov. 2 after a Union Pacific train struck him near the Pocatello Regional Airport. The eastbound train struck Thomas around 8 p.m. on the tracks behind the Jet Stop convenience store, which is across Interstate 86 from the airport.
Smith had been traveling the area with his brown pit bull, Mia, and Howser, the sheriff’s office said.
Howser had initially contacted Smith’s family and was working out arrangements for them to come and pick the dog up or to have the dog delivered to them, sheriff’s office deputies said. The family decided it would be easier to have the dog delivered to them and the Power County Sheriff’s Office was requested to make contact with Howser to pick up the dog.
During the contact, sheriff’s office deputies found a substance that a field test kit indicated was positive for methamphetamine in Howser’s possession and he was subsequently arrested and charged with felony drug possession, authorities said.
The pit bull Mia is now in the possession of the Power County Sheriff’s Office and arrangements are being made to ship the dog back to Smith’s family in St. Louis, authorities said.
Howser is currently incarcerated at the Power County Jail in American Falls with no bond, according to court records.
Howser is due in front of Power County Judge Paul Laggis on Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the felony possession of a controlled substance charge, Howser faces up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into Smith’s death remains ongoing and declined to say whether Howser is being treated as a person of interest in the investigation.