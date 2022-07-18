The Bannock County Sheriff's Office has increased its bike and foot patrol recently as a way to help cut agency costs amid exorbitantly high gas prices.
Gas prices have been above $5.00 in the Pocatello area for several weeks, causing a ripple effect of pain at the pump for everyone who drives regularly, including local law enforcement patrol officers and deputies.
While the sheriff's office has always had bike patrol as an option in some of its towns, agency leaders have never felt more inclined than now to employ it.
Capt. Andy Iverson said he can't recall any time in the past when a gallon has cost this much. Iverson and his colleagues decided they needed to take action and do their part to save money and avoid encouraging oil companies' pricing.
"This is not the first time this has happened. We ran into it I don't know how many years ago, so this is not our first rodeo with fuel, but this is extreme because I've never seen fuel prices at five and six dollars a gallon," Iverson said. "In April when prices started to go up, the sheriff said we should look into it because we don't know when it's going to stabilize. We decided to start trying to push bike patrol and the sheriff said we should consider anything else we can come up with that will help us get through this fuel problem."
Iverson said in addition to doing more bike and foot patrol, deputies are doing more stationary radar, carpooling and responding to nonurgent calls more efficiently when they can by avoiding unnecessary cross-county driving.
"I'm a taxpayer, so I understand that if we just gave everybody an unlimited budget, I think we would bankrupt everybody," he said. "But for us, instead of waiting for people to tell us our boundaries, our sheriff is very conscious about that and says 'Listen, I still want to put out the services that we do, but I want us to be smarter about it and see what kind of savings we can make.'"
The sheriff's office hasn't determined exactly how much savings the agency's fuel consciousness might create but said it could be "significant." Accounting that would shed light on those savings won't be done until the end of the year.
There are about 10 bikes available for deputies, and while patrollers in the past might have avoided biking and walking, those at the sheriff's office now are more willing than ever to do bike patrol training and sideline their vehicles.
Iverson attributes the deputies' willingness to bike to the force's collective youth. The current patrol division is particularly young and physically fit.
"We have a lot of young people that enjoy riding, so it does help that they're willing," he said. "But it's important that while we can try to help in this fuel crisis, we can still continue to do our jobs. We have support from the sheriff that he knows our jobs come first, and then he just asks us to do the best we can where we can, save where we can, but do our job."
The sheriff's office said it's going to continue asking for new and upgraded bikes. Whether the agency will get those budgeted remains to be seen.