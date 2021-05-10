BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to fire upon a vehicle during a high-speed chase Saturday night, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department.
At about 8:30 p.m., Blackfoot Police officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on an older model pickup truck in the area of South Shilling Street within the city of Blackfoot for fictitious display of a license plate. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 43-year-old Marcus Yupe, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, police said.
Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted by setting up spike strips on South Shilling Street in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle. Police said that upon approaching staged sheriff’s office deputies, the suspect vehicle swerved toward law enforcement, causing deputies to fire upon the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle continued out to the Fort Hall Reservation until it was finally disabled due to the spike strips. Yupe was taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, felony eluding, resisting and obstructing a police investigation and DUI.
Police said Ruby Gomez, a 35-year-old female passenger, was charged with resisting and obstructing a police investigation. Gomez was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the incident with non-life threatening injuries that were not related to the shooting. No officers or deputies were injured in the incident.