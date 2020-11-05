Bannock County Republicans celebrated a clean sweep of contested races in Tuesday’s elections, though local Democrats believe it would be disingenuous to say their wins suggest a groundswell of GOP support in the region.
As is the case in almost every presidential election in Idaho, Republicans, who as of Monday made up 53 percent of the state’s registered voters, turned out in droves in Bannock County to cast a ballot for President Donald Trump, something Bannock County GOP chair Char Tovey says was the result of their strong get-out-to-vote efforts in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s election.
“We’re really pleased with the turnout we had,” Tovey said. “We had seven candidates and all seven of them won. In 2016, we launched a strong get-out-to-vote effort from our calling center to reach registered voters and that is exactly what we did this time around as well.”
Steve Landon, chair of the Bannock County Democrats, said it was unfortunate but not surprising that Republicans had a better turnout Tuesday, something he says is a regular occurrence in presidential election years.
“Unfortunately, more of them turned out than those who did for us,” Landon said. “We knew that we would do well for early voting, but it was the same-day voting that really turned a few races.”
All seven of the Republican candidates running in Bannock County won, including the GOP candidate looking to earn back the District 28 House of Representative seat that was highly coveted by both parties. Other races the Bannock County GOP secured Tuesday night included the two commissioner seats up for grabs, the sheriff's position and three other state lawmaker seats.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican who represented District 29 from 2016 to 2018 before losing to Pocatello Democrat Chris Abernathy, again ran against Abernathy this year, beating him by about 7.5 points, or just under 1,500 votes, according to unofficial results. District 29 has historically been reliably Democratic, as evidenced this year with two veteran lawmakers, Democrats from Pocatello James Ruchti and Mark Nye, running unopposed. Nye has served as an Idaho lawmaker since 2014 and Ruchti represented District 29 as a representative from 2006 to 2010.
Though Manwaring was able to unseat Abernathy, Landon said that win for the local GOP, coupled with its several other victories, are not evidence of a strong or unconventional campaign from the party, but more so a reflection of down-ticket voting in a presidential year. Otherwise, Landon says, Ruchti and Nye would have likely faced opponents on Tuesday night. Additionally, Landon says the strong competition Democrat Lisa Alexander gave incumbent Republican Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough was encouraging.
“In ’16 when Trump first won is when Manwaring took out (Democrat) David Maguire, who ran a pretty good campaign but he had some issues that were hard to overcome,” Landon said. That year the presidential election hurt us when a ton of people showed up to vote for Trump and voted down the ticket.'
Landon continued, "That same thing happened again Tuesday, and while I am just astounded at the turnout that we had, that down-ticket voting had a huge impact on the races for (Lisa) Alexander (in the race for Bannock County’s second district Commissioner seat) and Abernathy. If (Republicans) were planning some smart and unconventional campaign, I think they would have targeted flipping the seats for Nye and Ruchti.”
Landon also explained that while Republicans were successful in the county Tuesday night, three of their seven victories were over independent candidates, not Democrats.
The pandemic adversely impacted Bannock County Democrats more than it did their Republican counterparts, according to the local chairs for each party. Landon said the pandemic was the largest driving force for the record number of people who voted early for Tuesday’s election, either by early walk-in or absentee.
“The pandemic played a huge part of the election in that same-day turnout for Democrats was way down,” Landon said. “I think there were quite a few people who were concerned about going out to the polls, which is why there was a huge early turnout for us. The other thing that it did was it stopped face-to face personal relationships from being formed. With no door-knocking or public forums, I think that hurt us more than it did Republicans.”
Tovey said the local GOP party replicated its process of a strong get-out-to-vote effort that led to success in 2016, something the pandemic wouldn't have impacted at all.”
“I think the pandemic had very little impact or none at all for us,” Tovey said. “I think those who were serious about voting found a way to cast their ballot, whether that was absentee, early walk-in or in-person on election day.”
Both parties have work to do, their chairs said, with a heavy focus falling on the seat Manwaring won Tuesday, with Republicans looking to increase their turnout in the non-presidential year and democrats vying to flip the seat, again, in 2022.
“The only way that seat will stay conservative is if we can get our constituents out to vote in 2022,” Tovey said. “One thing we are determined to do is to continue to drive up the get-out-to-vote efforts for other elections.”
Landon added, “We’re not done by any means. We are going to relearn, reload and come back again strong. We have fantastic candidates in Nye and Ruchti who will offer huge support for the candidate we put up against Manwaring. We are already getting started and look forward to running a strong campaign with a strong candidate for 2022.”