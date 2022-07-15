POCATELLO — Envision Escape Rooms is the new owner of Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center in Pocatello, meaning upgrades, new offerings and slight changes are soon to come for the skating rink.
The family-run business, started by Sloan Dalley and her husband, Josh Dalley, announced its acquisition of Deleta on Facebook on Wednesday.
Envision Escape Rooms opened in September and has grown quite a following in the Pocatello area. The entertainment company specializes in custom and pre-designed mobile escape rooms and does pop-up events in town.
The Dalleys declined an interview with the Journal until next month when the former Deleta owners are set to hand over the business and retire. But for now, they said their plan is to keep the roller rink, make some cosmetic upgrades and then add two or three escape rooms in the building's attic.
The escape rooms at Deleta are expected to open in August. The Dalleys said they're excited for the endeavor, and they hope to keep Deleta's nostalgic charm while updating the facility and making it fit their escape room needs.
Art Foulger, the former owner of Deleta, also declined to comment on the business's changing ownership until more details are finalized in a few weeks.
Deleta Skating has been in Pocatello for decades, and it has been operated by the same family for five generations. The rink's name is a combination of the names of Foulger's wife’s grandparents, Dell and Leta Holland.
Foulger and his wife, Jackie, will still own the historic building on Yellowstone Ave., but the Dalleys are happy to be Deleta Skating's new owners.