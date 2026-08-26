POCATELLO — New Century High School principal Ben Cody has deep roots in the area, with family history dating back to the 1920s.
With more than a decade of experience at the school, he’s now working to build on its academic success while expanding opportunities in the arts and athletics.
For nine years, Cody was an English teacher at Century High School, developing curriculum early in his career through the Advanced Placement program and finding leadership opportunities along the way.
He extended those teaching skills into athletics, coaching Century baseball for about eight years during that same span.
Those cumulative experiences helped him grow naturally within the school and led to his promotion to assistant principal, a position he held for the last four years.
Now in year 14 at Century, Cody will lead the school as principal, drawing on what he describes as an established culture of academics and high expectations.
“It’s that vast experience that helped land me where I’m at, and it sets a solid foundation — while still understanding there’s work to do and a lot to learn,” Cody said. “But it’s helpful to be familiar with the systems you’re running here, where we’ve been and what we’re doing, what works, what might not always work, and to be willing to step in and change those things while still keeping the positive things moving forward.”
Cody said the school is fortunate that during its 27 years, he’s one of only four principals, without a lot of turnover, and he credits the leaders who came before him for establishing a strong culture and high expectations.
In stepping into the role, Cody said he isn’t trying to start from the ground up, but he’s also not naive in realizing that education isn’t the same as it was a quarter-century ago.
“We need to adapt and make the changes we need for our kids,” Cody said. “Being able to create strong systems and maintain the ones we already have in place, and really facilitate that process.”
Part of that facilitation is utilizing the staff Century already has in the building, along with putting resources and attention into a variety of programs catering to students’ individual experiences.
“Each kid has a different path here, and creating avenues with the resources that we have — and being creative within that sometimes — to make sure that whatever their path is, we can help celebrate that,” Cody said. “Whether it be on the field, on the stage, on the court, or within the classroom.”
Cody said the school is big on Advanced Placement, or AP, courses, but at the same time acknowledges that some students may be better suited going down a dual-credit or associate degree route, or going through the district’s PV Tech facility.
“We’re trying to establish an environment that celebrates the whole student experience,” Cody said.
In highlighting that approach, Cody recognizes that Century is often known for its academics, but he hopes to grow other programs like arts and athletics so students can find success not only in the classroom but outside it as well.
He also noted the rivalries with other schools in the Gate City, saying he wants a level of competitiveness, but not at the expense of losing sight that everything the school does is for the kids and their experiences, moving toward a collective goal as a district.
As far as his own approach as principal and how he helps students grow, Cody said it’s about recognizing that each student is an individual and needs to be treated as such.
“But no matter who the kid is walking in, we hold high expectations out here,” Cody said. “When you set high expectations, kids rise to that occasion, and they meet those high expectations.”
Regarding what the future holds, Cody said he is excited for the opportunity to lead and point the school in the right direction.
“It’s just cool to be part of something,” Cody said. “Being on a bigger stage where you can see the direct impact you’re making, but also recognizing how you got here, and continuing to bring that next generation forward, as we create better humans and better people as a whole.”
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