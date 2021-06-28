Justin Lichter sees unmet potential in all of the the old cranes, neglected buildings and empty warehouses within the city's 150-acre former Naval Ordnance Plant.
Lichter, vice president of Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group, said his company had been interested in acquiring the underutilized real estate along Pole Line and Quinn roads for about two years before recently closing on it.
IRG, which specializes in rehabilitating expansive, older properties, has deep pockets and big plans for the plant, which will henceforward be called Titan Center.
"We're probably the only ones in the world now that would say, 'This place is amazing. It's beautiful. There is so much potential,'" Lichter said. "That's what we do. We find potential in these older assets and then bring them back to life."
Though the buildings are somewhat dilapidated, Lichter explained they have industrial cranes, impressive ceiling heights and would cost a fortune to build nowadays.
The plant, completed in 1943 to build and repair guns used by the U.S. Navy during World War II, includes 23 buildings with 1.4 million square feet of combined industrial, warehouse and office space. It's home to several current commercial and industrial tenants, but roughly half of the space is vacant.
Bannock Development Corp. Executive Director MiaCate Kennedy I said there have been several recent attempts to bring in other buyers for the facility, and she championed IRG, which has a proven track record and a reputation for involving the communities in which they locate when making plans. She said IRG also works quickly — which is encouraging considering the transformative nature of what the company has planned.
"They're just good at what they do and they have the dollars, and it's like, 'Wow, they chose here,'" Kennedy said. "We need the heart of our area to be beating, and that's what this is going to do."
The Zebe family with Colliers has already begun marketing the site.
Kennedy said Bannock Development will aid in recruiting businesses offering good jobs to utilize the space — a task that will likely entail some traveling. She said the economic development organization also plans to assign a four-person team to focus on retention and expansion of existing businesses, which should help the businesses that move into the center have long-term success.
"This is by far one of the biggest projects that we will see in this area in the middle of town that's going to be successful and grow fast," Kennedy said.
Kennedy said IRG has been meeting with surrounding businesses and property owners, including the FBI's data center, to assess local needs. She's pleased that IRG is planning to incorporate mixed uses into the Titan Center.
For example, Lichter said between 5 and 9 acres of land near the Quinn Road entrance will be devoted to an open retail and commercial area with restaurants, coffee shops and possibly even a hotel. It will provide services to the center's workers, as well as the residents and businesses in the surrounding area.
Lichter said the residential and commercial area will also "create a better sense of arrival to the site."
Lichter said the property has prime rail access — with some of the warehouses having rail lines running through them — and he also plans to open a transloading facility. Lumber, construction materials and other bulky goods would be unloaded from trains at the site and rerouted onto trucks, he explained. Other businesses at the center might also benefit from a new Pocatello intermodal facility where goods are loaded onto trains for direct shipment to Oregon or Washington ports, Lichter said.
IRG plans to work on some deferred maintenance and beautification of the property and has also prioritized addressing concerns of the current tenants, such as fixing leaks and moving them from month-to-month to long-term leases.
The nearest facilities with similar amenities are mostly located in the Midwest, Lichter said.
"We are seeing groups from out of state interested in the site and even interested in relocating to the site from out of state and just expanding," Lichter said, predicting the plans will result in a "very significant number of jobs" being added to the local economy.
IRG operates in about 30 states and leases more than 100 million square feet of space. They've redeveloped several older corporate and government properties, including former automobile plants.
Lichter said the NOP plant reminds him of a miniature version of the former McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California, which his company previously purchased and redeveloped. He said IRG took 647 "aesthetically challenged" buildings at the base and improved them, thereby attracting 250 companies and 15,000 jobs. The defunct base also houses a private airport, used by California Emergency Services and California Fire.
Lichter sees similar potential in Pocatello.
"We think this is going to be a long-term, strong market," Lichter said.