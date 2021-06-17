POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planning an open house and dedication for the Pocatello Idaho Temple this fall.
Church officials announced Thursday that they will dedicate the new temple on Nov. 7. Prior to that, the general public will have a chance to tour the building during an open house that will run from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23, excepting Sundays and one Saturday, Oct. 2.
Additional details will be announced as the events draw closer.
“We would love everyone to come and share in this experience with their families and those in the community,” Sherri Matson, an assistant director for the church’s Pocatello Communication, wrote in a email response to the Journal. “The open house provides an opportunity to see inside the temple and understand why they are important to members of our faith. A temple open house does not happen very often in an area and we would like everyone to come to experience the temple.”
Church officials say the temple will be dedicated in three sessions at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. on Nov. 7. M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will preside at the dedication.
“Baptized members who are in good standing will be able to view and participate in the dedication in their individual meetinghouses,” Matson wrote. “A recommend will be required and can be obtained from their individual bishop.”
Church officials say both the dedicatory sessions and a special youth devotional, set to take place on Nov. 6, will be broadcast to all congregations in the Pocatello Idaho Temple District.
The approximately month-long open house will be open to the general public.
Those who attend will watch a short video presentation about temples and then have a chance to tour the inside of the building and walk around the grounds.
Matson is looking forward to the event.
“We have been blessed with wonderful interfaith relationships in our area. We want to take this opportunity to share with them the spirit of the temple and help them understand why temples are so important and special to members of our faith,” Matson wrote.
Church officials say temples are different from the meetinghouses or chapels where members meet each week for Sunday worship services.
“Each temple is considered a ‘house of the Lord,’ where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity,” according to a news release.
The Pocatello Idaho Temple will be the church’s sixth operating temple in Idaho. Others are located in Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls. Church officials say a seventh temple has also been announced for the Burley area.
Plans for the Pocatello Idaho Temple were first announced in April 2017 by former church President Thomas S. Monson. The groundbreaking took place in the spring of 2019.
“When we broke the ground for the temple in 2019, we were able to have many representatives from other faiths turn the soil with us and we had many more interfaith friends who attended the ceremony,” Matson wrote. “To be able to share in the open house with our interfaith friends from start to completion is a beautiful gift for all of Pocatello. It shows we can participate and share in all our different beliefs and truly come together and share in a very divided and troubled world.”