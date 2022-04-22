POCATELLO — Farmers in several Southeast Idaho counties will be eligible for special loan assistance through the USDA's Farm Service Agency due to recent drought-related disaster declarations.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack sent a letter to Idaho Gov. Brad Little on April 18 designating Franklin and Oneida counties as primary disaster areas.
Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Power and Cassia counties are considered contiguous disaster areas, for being located adjacent to the primary disaster areas. Food producers in those contiguous disaster areas who have FSA loans are also eligible for the special loan relief. In Utah, Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties are eligible as contiguous disaster areas.
Farmers in eligible counties have eight months to apply for emergency loans. Under a drought declaration, farmers and ranchers may opt to defer payment on an FSA loan.
FSA State Executive Director Matt Gellings believes many other counties will soon have drought declarations, which can be issued after eight weeks of a county being listed in a severe drought.
All of Franklin County and parts of the surrounding counties, have been designated as extreme drought areas by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most of southern, eastern and central Idaho are listed as being somewhat better off, in severe drought.
Gellings believes cow-calf producers will be especially hard hit by the drought.
Gellings said recent wet weather has certainly helped the outlook for farmers and ranchers, but it hasn't come close to resolving the drought.
"We were just so far behind, but every little bit helps," Gellings said.
Gellings said just two producers took advantage of the emergency loan program following drought declarations last season. Gellings anticipates far greater demand for his agency's Livestock Forage Program, which awards funds to producers to compensate them for lost forage due to drought.
"There have already been some counties that are going to qualify for these LFP payments. The LFP program already paid out a bunch for 2021," Gellings said.