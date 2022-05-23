POCATELLO — A student at Idaho State University can relate to the circumstances portrayed in the movie “CODA,” which recently won the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Ty Huck, who is nearly completely deaf, says he and others who are deaf or hard of hearing have encountered similar situations to those portrayed in the film.
The movie — which stars Marlee Matlin and English actress Emilia Jones— explores a family of four dealing with the impact of deafness.
In fact, three characters in the family were played by actors who are deaf.
“It’s very relatable just to see how people treat deaf people,” said Huck, who's 22.
The movie explores issues especially facing the daughter in the family, who can fully hear.
So she is a CODA, which is an acronym for child of deaf adults.
At the same time, her three other family members are completely deaf and she is key to the family's fishing livelihood.
“So she is that bridge to communicate for them, but it kind of impinges on her wish to go to college,” Huck said.
Huck, who lives in Pocatello, found the movie to be interesting overall in how it portrayed the issues facing the family and their interactions with the hearing public.
“It’s definitely relevant because I’m almost fully deaf and you do get treated differently,” he said.
The family members in the film even got called freaks, Huck said.
He notes that in general people often don’t understand hearing loss.
“So it’s really different and they don’t have the patience for it,” said Huck.
That comes across in the movie through the characters' interactions with the public and each other as they struggle to cope with their hearing challenges.
And Huck says he's not the only one in his family who has trouble hearing, so that gave him insight to the film.
“There are several people in my family who do as well so I was able to understand their viewpoint,” he said. “I was able to get the whole grasp of it.”
His condition is genetic, but hearing loss can also be caused by many other things, Huck said.
These include ear infections or exposure to loud noises for extended periods.
“They’re trying to create awareness of that because people crank up their ear buds and don’t realize that’s damaging their hearing over time,” Huck said.
And people may think the problem is with their ear bud so they turn up the sound more, but that can lead to even more hearing issues.
Huck said it’s a problem — if not addressed — that will become apparent years down the line when people get older and they have hearing loss.
“It’s definitely a big deal,” he said.
So he pays attention to how loud he plays his own music.
“I don’t have that much hearing left — I’d like to keep it all,” he said.
And Huck, who works as a cashier, understands the difficulties for people with hearing issues to find and keep a job.
When he works he uses his lip reading skills often and has to focus on one person to ensure he understands what that person wants, he said.
“At work if I miss a detail of something then I’m behind the curve essentially,” he said.
And his hearing impairment makes it all the more challenging to handle multiple things at once.
“I don’t think people really think about the access to things that people with hearing loss don’t have,” he said.
It can even impact a person’s social life.
Just going out for an evening at a restaurant with friends can be challenging, he said.
He has a loose-knit group of friends he grew up with who don't have hearing loss.
“But it’s still a little more difficult with hearing loss to get out there socially,” he said.
When Huck does out somewhere and it gets noisy he also can feel left out, he said.
“So I kind of avoid that,” he said.
A scene from the movie when the brother in the family goes to the bar with the fishing crew highlights this point.
“You can see that he’s left out because he doesn’t know what’s happening,” Huck said.
That's why Huck wants to help people who face hearing related challenges.
He plans to graduate from ISU in another year with an undergraduate degree in audiology.
Then he'll pursue a doctorate in audiology with the goal of helping to make a difference for people who have trouble hearing.
So he’s pleased that the Oscar winning movie highlighted the issues that people face when they have hearing challenges.
“It’s a very good movie and a good portrayal of deaf people and also brings awareness,” Huck said.