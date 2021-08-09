It was a deadly weekend for East Idaho motorists, with four people killed and several others injured in five separate crashes in towns throughout the region.
A 77-year-old Rigby man died Friday night in Bear Lake County after his all-terrain vehicle overturned and pinned him to the ground, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man, who died when his ATV left an abandoned logging road near Forest Service Road 401 and rolled down an embankment in the county’s North Canyon.
The man’s family found his body after he didn’t return to their campsite, authorities said. The family then contacted law enforcement about the incident. Emergency responders from Bear Lake and Caribou counties, as well as U.S. Forest Service personnel, recovered the man’s body.
A separate crash just after 1 a.m. Friday on Snake River Parkway in Idaho Falls left a 26-year-old motorcyclist dead after he veered off the road and crashed into a tree, officials said.
The Idaho Falls man, whom police did not identify by name, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. He died from his injuries prior to emergency responders’ arrival to the crash scene, police said.
Two days later at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on westbound I-84 at milepost 95 in Mountain Home. A 24-year-old Twin Falls resident, identified as Axalli Alejo, attempted to exit the highway when he “went off the shoulder, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle,” police said.
Alejo was not wearing a seat belt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The exit was closed for approximately three hours, officials said. The crash is currently under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
A fourth crash that occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday south of Aberdeen involved two vehicles and left a 26-year-old man dead along Highway 39.
Police said Jose Risendez-Rincon, of Mexico, crossed over the center line while driving north on Highway 39 and struck another vehicle head on. Risendez-Rincon was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jose Ruiz Aguirre, 44, who was in the truck Risendez-Rincon hit, was taken by ambulance to Power County Hospital in American Falls and then relocated by air to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment.
Ruiz Aguirre’s passenger, Jose Ruiz Lopez, 24, of American Falls, was transported by private vehicle to Power County Hospital, police said.
In a separate incident, Bradlee Odom, 21, of American Falls, crashed near Arbon Valley over the weekend after he fell asleep at the wheel while heading to work at about 4:30 a.m. Odom was treated and released from Portneuf Medical Center.
According to his mother, Katrina, Odom’s truck rolled eight times and the truck’s back axle landed 20 feet from the wreck.
“This is my youngest son. He’s lucky to be alive,” Katrina said in an email to the Idaho State Journal.