Public health officials reported at least 31 new COVID-19 deaths throughout the Eastern and Southeastern Idaho health districts between Nov. 16 and Sunday — the most ever reported in a single week. That news comes as the region’s rate of new cases is at a record high.
Bonneville County saw the highest number of deaths at 10, followed by Jefferson, Bannock and Caribou counties, which each had five.
There were also two deaths in both Lemhi and Bingham counties last week, and one in both Power and Fremont counties.
There were also more than 2,500 new and probable cases reported throughout the region.
“We think the spread of the virus is moving at an alarming rate,” Mimi Taylor, spokeswoman for Eastern Idaho Public Health, said in a text message.
Because it takes time for infected people to become gravely ill, waves of deaths trail behind rising new coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, experts say. All three key COVID-19 metrics are on the rise locally, which experts recently said signals a deadly winter as hospitals in Idaho scramble to cope with staffing shortages and waves of new virus patients.
“The hospitalizations are stressing our hospitals and the deaths are fracturing our families,” Eastern Idaho Public Health wrote in a Facebook post last week. “Please help us get this under control by following the simple public health guidelines we have stressed since the spring.”
Idaho Falls Community Hospital administrator Casey Jackman said in a video on Wednesday that the hospital is “to a point where we’re just up against it. We don’t have enough staff to continue to see more and more people need help.”
“We’ve been lucky so far, we haven’t had to send anyone away. And we’re gonna do what we can to keep maintaining that,” Jackman said. But nurses are in short supply nationwide, he noted. And he said nurses at his hospital are working extra. “It’s just incredibly hard on them and their families.”
He called upon East Idahoans to wear masks, socially distance and heed other public health guidance that are proven to slow the spread.
“We’re trying to react on facts not fear. This is real,” Jackman said. “People are not only being affected because they’re really sick, but they’re being affected because they’re losing family members. I know everybody hates the masks. I hate the masks. They’re not that much fun to wear. But this isn’t about being fun. This is about doing the right thing.”
The Pocatello City Council adopted an ordinance on Thursday mandating that people wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19. It passed a day before Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic started in March, with 224 newly confirmed and probable infections.
“We appreciate the City Council passing the mask mandate,” said Tracy McCulloch, spokeswoman for SIPH, adding that she believes the mandate will help slow the virus’ spread.
McCulloch worries that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as temperatures drop and people begin spending more time in doors. In addition, we’re heading into flu season, which could further complicate hospitals’ abilities to meet patient needs, she said.
“It’s so important to follow the governor’s orders limiting the number of people to no more than 10 for gatherings in public and private,” McCulloch said. “That’s where a lot of cases come from.”
Although she knows it’s difficult, she encourages people to limit their Thanksgiving festivities to just household members this year.
“If you do invite others over, (utilize) masks and social distancing to make it as safe as possible,” she said.