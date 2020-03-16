POCATELLO — A dead body has been found off Buckskin Road east of Pocatello.
The body was located around noon Monday in a ravine along Buckskin Road near Parks Road. Authorities have not yet said who found the body.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Idaho State Police, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Pocatello Fire Department are currently on the scene.
Buckskin Road has been shut down in the area of Parks Road while the body is recovered and authorities begin their investigation.
Authorities are not yet commenting on the deceased individual's identity, age or gender.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more information soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.