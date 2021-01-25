Idaho State Police assisted the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in arresting a suspect in Pocatello and a suspect in American Falls on Monday morning as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
The DEA asked that the names of the suspects not be released to protect their ongoing investigation.
ISP Capt. Fritz Zweigart said the arrests were made on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He said the case involved several illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. Investigators are still working out details, such as seizures of cash and property related to the conspiracy.
"This case overall is definitely a big blow to the distribution in the area," Zweigart said.