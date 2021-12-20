POCATELLO — Though his daughter, Rebecca, implored him to march in Idaho State University’s winter commencement, Paul Rasmussen insisted that he’d just wait to receive his degree in the mail.
As it happened, Paul was a focal point of the graduation ceremony on Saturday, and his daughters Rebecca and Christina accepted his posthumous bachelor of arts degree on his behalf.
On Sept. 27, Paul, 53, died of COVID-19. He’d been sick for about a week before he died at his home.
“He’s always been the kind it takes a lot to put him down. That COVID knocked him out pretty flat,” Rebecca said.
Paul’s wife and daughters were all vaccinated for COVID-19. Paul, however, said he planned to get vaccinated eventually but kept putting it off. His wife also tested positive for COVID but her symptoms never progressed beyond sniffles.
“While he was sick he was saying he would tell everyone to get vaccinated if he could because of the headache he had. ... He never got (vaccinated) and unfortunately it was too late,” Rebecca said.
He’d gone to a local health center for COVID-19 treatment and was given an inhaler and sent home. The night before he died, he told Rebecca he’d agree to go to the hospital the next morning if he wasn’t feeling better.
Christina is a licensed hair stylist. Rebecca is working on a degree in English education at ISU. She said filling in for her father at graduation was a meaningful experience.
“I think my dad was a really amazing man. I think being able to do that for him — even though it was extremely hard and I’m so glad my sister was there — it was just a moment I could do something for my dad and honor him and kind of memorialize him and recognize his achievements in a way.”
Paul was born in Washington and raised in Mountain Home, Utah. He went to trade school to become an electrician, and he and his family moved to Pocatello in 1996 when he helped to build the former Ballard Medical building. He ultimately joined the staff at Ballard. Even after the business closed in 2007, Paul continued working there as the building’s caretaker.
ISU kept him on staff after the university acquired the building, which is now called the Eames Complex, and Paul’s role expanded to help with campus-wide maintenance.
Rebecca said her father was popular with the maintenance staff and he cared a great deal about the campus facilities and making certain they ran well.
Paul became interested in photography in high school and dreamed of one day being a traveling photographer, perhaps working for a national magazine such as National Geographic, Rebecca said.
In 2016, he started taking communications courses at ISU. Rebecca said he took every photography course ISU offered, and for a few semesters he also taught beginning photography for ISU Continuing Education and Workforce Training. He was supposed to start a new semester of teaching photography on the day after he died.
“He was always exploring how far he could take photography,” ISU photography professor Terry Ownby said in a press release. “He had such a curious mind about all things photography and was always popping into my office to chat and to pick my brain about photo stuff.”
Paul also discovered a fondness for journalistic writing while studying at ISU. Rebecca said he wrote a few articles for class, including a profile on a small eatery in Historic Downtown Pocatello, called A Taste of India and Nepal.
Zac Gershberg, who was his journalism teacher, said Paul made tremendous progress in finding his voice as a writer.
“I miss his affable presence on campus already,” Gershberg said in a press release. “He was always sure to stop by and chat if he was making rounds near my office.”
Rebecca said her father prioritized family and preached the importance of telling others, “I love you.”
“That’s all my dad really wanted,” she said. “Everything else is just stuff.”