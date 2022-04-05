Several pairs of prominent Pocatellans will show off their dance moves during a popular annual fundraiser, which will benefit local refugees.
Dancing with the Pocatello Stars is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 23 at Fraizer Hall. Admission is $10 at the door for general admission and $5 for children under 12, as well as those with a student ID.
The event, modeled after the ABC TV show Dancing with the Stars, generally raises $4,000 to $6,000 and has been hosted to benefit cancer research in the past.
"We try to really plug into what currently needs help and definitely this year we know refugees need help," said Lori Head, who is one of the organizers. "I think there's real empathy for (refugees) who are going through all of this. People want to do something. They just don't know what to do."
Head is a retired sports science and dance professor from Idaho State University who has owned the health facility Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., for the past 17 years. Well-known locals train with her in advance of the fundraiser and audience members vote for their favorite pairs by putting money in their designated buckets. Judges also vote on the top pair, and additional recognition is given to the pair that brings in the most money through sponsorships. Rita Peck also helps organize the event.
Dance routines last 2 minutes each and follow pre-determined choreography.
Major sponsors — Elite Care Chiropractics and Aaron Moore: State Farm —cover the cost of renting the auditorium, and hors d'oeuvres and beverages are available in the foyer.
A local dance company, called The Company, and Head's adult tap group will also be performing to entertain the crowd.
Participants will range in age from their 20s to their 70s. Head usually picks a theme for contestants. In the past she's featured high school teachers and Realtors, for example. This year, several local TV personalities will participate.
"Some of these people didn't even know they could dance. It's kind of an achievement for them to realize they can do it," Head said.