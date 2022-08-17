Pocatello Regional airport

A jet prepares to disembark passengers at the Pocatello Regional Airport in this 2018 photo.

 Journal File Photo

POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival.

Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant at the Pocatello Regional Airport.