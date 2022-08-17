POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival.
Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant at the Pocatello Regional Airport.
“Very much so,” Heinz said when asked if airport staff is excited about the change in flight times. “And from what we have heard, most of the travelers will be excited for this change, too.”
Airport Manager Alan Evans added, “We are excited to announce this schedule change. The revised schedule will allow for increased connectivity by expanding travel destinations that were not reachable with the midday flight."
In November 2021, SkyWest cut the flight schedule at the Pocatello Regional Airport from three daily flights to one midday flight as a means of cutting costs during the slower winter months, Airport Manager Alan Evans told the Idaho State Journal last fall. The plan was to return the flight to the original time in the spring, but pilot shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in the change, Heinz said Tuesday.
The change is definitely something that will benefit local travelers, especially those who had been using the Pocatello airport for business travel purposes. Heinz said.
“We had heard from so many travelers that the midday flight was not ideal,” Heinz said. “It was really hard getting back from certain destinations because there were not many flights that could get folks into Salt Lake City in time to catch the midday arrival."
Heinz continued, “This is going to open up a lot more destinations that people are used to flying to from Pocatello simply because the timing just wouldn't work with the midday flight. Also, a lot of people like getting to their destination earlier. There were some East Coast destinations where you could get there but you wouldn't get in until midnight. Now, it'll be a lot better when you can leave in the morning and you'll be able to get in at a decent time.”
The early morning departure time and evening arrival time makes it possible for business travelers to leave the Gate City, attend a meeting or conference elsewhere and possibly be able to return to Pocatello in the same day, depending on their destination, Heinz said.
“Timing is crucial for business travel and I think the new schedule will work much better. With the midday flight, business travelers were having to leave a day before their business and come back a day after because you didn't get there until very late in the day and you would have to be at the airport to fly home at six o'clock in the morning,” Heinz said. “Whereas now, depending on your destination you can get there, you can get your business done and then be able to come home without taking an extra day on each end.”
Heinz said SkyWest also realized this is a more ideal flight time and was hopeful to make the change as soon as possible but was limited based on the pilot shortage.
You can fly anywhere in the world from Pocatello Regional Airport and when you factor in free parking, the cost and time to drive to another airport, as well as the convenience of flying local, it makes sense to Fly Pocatello, Heinz told the Journal on Tuesday. Visit iflypocatello.com to book your flight today.
“We have heard from many travelers requesting this change of schedule. We have appreciated the community’s support during a difficult time for commercial aviation and we are happy to be able to announce this change," Evans said. "We look forward to seeing full flights now that the schedule has been adjusted."