Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 officials have proposed to make the wearing of face masks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 optional for students and employees when the fall semester starts.
School district officials emphasize that the policy would be fluid, capable of being changed quickly as circumstances relating to the pandemic evolve.
Idaho State University also plans to start the fall semester with an optional face mask policy, ISU officials confirmed by email on Monday. The Pocatello-based university will ask anyone who has not been vaccinated to wear a face mask but doesn't plan to require proof of vaccination.
Throughout most of the past school year, District 25 mandated the wearing of face masks in its buildings and implemented a hybrid schedule — with students alternating days of in-class instruction and learning at home to reduce class sizes.
Near the end of the past school year as transmission rates began to drop the district switched to an optional face mask policy.
During the District 25 Board of Trustees' July 20 meeting, Courtney Fisher, the district's communications and community relations director, presented the "draft roadmap" of a COVID-19 policy continuing optional face masks to start the new school year. The district will accept public comments on COVID-19 protocols via email at communications@sd25.us, and a policy will be adopted on Aug. 17.
All of the health district's counties are currently classified as being in minimal risk for COVID-19 transmission with low spread, but officials are worried that cases have been trending upward, and the highly contagious delta variant has arrived in the area.
For as long as the community remains at the minimal risk level, the school district's road map calls for maintaining a traditional instructional model with school buildings open and "preventative practices and additional proactive processes and protocols.
If COVID-19 spread increases to the moderate level, the roadmap offers options for either modified traditional instruction with "enhanced preventative measures and enhanced physical distancing" or a hybrid format. The hybrid format would include staggered use of school buildings and alternating scheduled for students with targeted remote learning. The preventative measures could include a face mask requirement.
If the community were to reach a substantial transmission level, the district would switch to a remote learning model with minimal use of school buildings.
Fisher said the School Board is paying close attention to the metrics and is staying in consultation with public health officials. Based on participation in vaccination clinics last spring for employees, Fisher said district officials estimate between 55 percent and 60 person of district employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said children ages 12 and under likely won't be eligible for the vaccine until mid fall. Transmission rates among young children have been much lower, however, according to public health experts. Mann said she appreciates that the District 25 plan calls for flexibility in case circumstances change.
"It is up to individual school boards to make decisions about how business will be conducted," Mann said. "We're very happy that the School District 25 plan has recognized this is a fluid situation and if the situation worsens there is the potential to go ahead and put those mask requirements in place. We're hopeful that we won't get to that point."
The current trend with COVID-19, however, is concerning to Mann.
"We're not going in the right direction, and now we know with certainty the delta variant is circulating that we know is even more contagious than the original strain we've been battling for the last 18 months," Mann said. "We all want to be done with this. Unfortunately, that's not our reality."
During the week of July 20 through Monday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, including 69 in Bannock County. That was up from 82 new cases during the week of July 13 through July 19.
District 25 Trustee Janie Gebhardt works part time in Salt Lake City, where COVID-19 transmission has been extremely high relative to Idaho. Gebhardt said the district may eventually have to return to a mask mandate if local transmission also becomes more widespread. Numbers were still relatively low as recently as June. During the week of June 15 through June 21, for example, there were only 16 new COVID-19 cases within the district.
"We're staying in touch with the health department and will take their advice," Gebhardt said.
In the mean time, Gebhardt advised parents they can always practice their own safeguards to protect their children.
"Had I children who were not vaccinated and going back to school my children would wear masks," Gebhardt said.
ISU officials said they, too, will return to in-person instruction this fall but will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and will announce updates to students, faculty and staff if necessary.
"Idaho State University continues to encourage all members of our campus community to get the COVID-19 vaccine," the university said in the email.
Nationally, the trend of rising COVID-19 cases, the vast majority of which involve people who have not been vaccinated, has led New York City and the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement new vaccination protocols for workers.
New York City workers, including teachers and police officers, will have until mid-September to get vaccinated, or to face weekly testing for the virus.
The rule is expected to affect about 340,000 city employees, making the city one of the largest employers in the U.S. to take such action. While it isn't a vaccine mandate — no workers will be forced to take a shot — officials hope the inconvenience and discomfort of weekly tests will persuade many to overcome a reluctance to get inoculated.
Hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement, officials in California announced that state employees and all health care workers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly.
Since the end of June, the daily average of new cases in New York City has increased by more than 300%. The number of vaccine doses being given out daily in the city has dropped to less than 18,000, down from a peak of more than 100,000 in early April. About 65% of adults in the city are fully vaccinated.
About half of Idahoans were vaccinated as of Monday.
The VA on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The VA's move came on a day when nearly 60 leading medical and health care organizations issued a call for health care facilities to require their workers to get vaccinated.
“With more than 300 million doses administered in the United States and nearly 4 billion doses administered worldwide, we know the vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19," Dr. Susan Bailey, immediate past president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement. “Increased vaccinations among health care personnel will not only reduce the spread of COVID-19 but also reduce the harmful toll this virus is taking within the health care workforce and those we are striving to serve.”
Although vaccination among physicians is nearly universal — 96% according to an AMA survey — that's not the case for many other people working at health care facilities. In nursing homes, only about 60% of staffers are vaccinated, compared with about 80% of residents, according to recent numbers from Medicare. And COVID-19 cases are rising.
At the VA, vaccines will now be mandatory for certain medical personnel — including physicians, dentists, podiatrists, optometrists, registered nurses, physician assistants and others who work in departmental facilities or provide direct care to veterans, said VA Secretary Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.
Employees will have eight weeks to get vaccinated.
"It’s the best way to keep veterans safe, especially as the delta variant spreads across the country,” McDonough said in a statement. “Whenever a veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.