POCATELLO — Officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello High School are discussing potential cooperative projects following School District 25's recent decision to retire the high school's Native American mascot.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees will pick three finalists during a Tuesday morning work session from a list of nine options to replace the Indians as the symbol of PHS. The list currently includes: the phantoms, the bison, the eagles, the wolves, the mountain lions, the mustangs, the falcons, the thunder and the stampede.
Tribal spokeswoman Randy'L Teton said the Tribes have been engaged in a continuous dialogue with the school district about the mascot and will leave it entirely to the district to choose a suitable replacement.
However, she said the Tribes plan to be involved in a plan that will preserve historical PHS artifacts, such as the neon chief's headdress sign that has hung over the entrance to the school. Teton said the plan is to include the sign and historical items in a small display area, along with the story — authored by the Tribes — of how the Indians mascot was finally changed.
"That way any of the kids' parents or community members visiting the school for any school functions can stop by and look at this," Teton said.
Teton has also met with PHS Principal Lisa Delonas about the possibility of adding a new course at the school in tribal government.
"That's part of what the Tribes are offering to the school and school district in providing a historical overview for the kids," Teton said.
Teton said the class would likely include Tribal experts who would serve as regular guest speakers. It would cover topics such as Tribal sovereignty, Tribal government and treaty law.
The board may choose a final mascot during its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 17, according to district spokeswoman Courtney Fisher. Fisher said the Indians mascot will be officially retired and replaced on June 1.
The proposal to change the Indians mascot has sparked strong opposition within the community — and it's one of the reasons a citizens' group has cited for gathering signatures to recall three board members. The leader of the recall effort, Jesse Ward, said his group has collected the necessary signatures to force a March election to recall board members Dave Mattson, Janie Gebhardt and Jackie Cranor. An election for replacement board members would be scheduled for May.
Ward believes the board made too little effort to consider public sentiments regarding the mascot change.
"What they really should do is open it back up for public discussion," Ward said.
Signature requirements for a recall are based on the election that put each board member in office. Removing them will require more votes than they received to take office.
Ward said the recall has also been motivated by the board's handling of new boundaries for middle and high schools a few years ago and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"They've shown they're not willing to represent the electorate that put them in office," Ward said.
Ward has three children who attend District 25 elementary school and one daughter in middle school. He believes the current hybrid model regarding alternating remote and in-person attendance for middle school students has hurt the district's quality of education. He'd like for both elementary and middle school students to have in-person classes five days per week.
"It's hard for my children in elementary school to understand why they're not on the same schedule as my daughter in middle school. ... The teachers are fantastic at what they do, and there's no way we can match them in educating (our children) at home," Ward said.
Mattson, who chairs the school board, believes he and his colleagues made the correct decision regarding the mascot change, reasoning that a school's symbol is far less important than maintaining a positive learning environment for Native American students. He said four Native American girls who attend PHS urged the board to change the mascot early during the discussion.
"We've talked to a number of Native American students in the school district, and I felt their hurt," Mattson said.
Regarding the district's changes pertaining to COVID-19, Mattson believes the board has found "the best system to keep everybody safe and to keep a lid on it." He said the district is constantly striving to improve its hybrid learning instruction, and he's optimistic that schools may return to a more normal schedule in January.
The 70-year-old businessman has served on the board for more than eight years and plans to seek reelection in November. Mattson said he thinks of the district's 12,500 students when he's asked to make an important choice, and that usually makes his decisions relatively clear and easy.
"It's a volunteer job, 20 hours per week, but I think I'm good at it. ... They have the right — anybody has right — to recall us. That's America; go ahead," Mattson said. "Since this is a tough job, who will take our place? Who wants to do this?"
Ward said he has names of several residents who are interested in running for each school board seat. He's not personally interested in taking the job, and he declined to offer names of potential candidates.
Cranor could not be reached for comment.
Gebhardt has served on the board since 2006.
"I truly believe I've been able to do a good job in that time, and I truly hope that will count for something," Gebhardt said.