Officials with both Custer and Lemhi counties are mulling how they'll use hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funding awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Custer County received more than $419,000 in ARPA funding last July. Lemhi County has received about $780,000. Clerks from both counties said no decisions have been made about how the funds will be spent.
Other counties in the state have already made decisions to move forward with a wide variety of projects using the relief funds. Power county, which received more than $1 million, plans to use its funding to boost security and to enhance internet access throughout the county.
“We want to make sure that our people feel safe,” Power County Commissioner Delane Anderson said. “And when they call 911 we want them to know that there is someone responding."
Bannock County received more than $17 million due to its larger population. Bannock County officials have discussed several options for their funding, including using it to improve water and sewer infrastructure, particularly at the Bannock County Event Center and the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
These funds offer a unique opportunity to invest in our community and enhance our quality of life, but we have to be strategic and considerate in our actions,” said Bannock County Commissioner Ernie Moser.