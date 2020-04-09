In 1991, President George H.W. Bush had 90 percent job approval rating. But recession prevailed. Bill Clinton used the slogan, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Bush’s popularity dropped and Clinton won in 1992.
Now President Donald Trump is concerned about the economy in these tough times when many are staying at home to flatten the COVID-19 infection and death growth curve. It is a prudent precaution but can lead to recession. The Idaho State Journal has run stories of creative innovation in these tough times.
Even in our imposed social separation, we can find ways to help. After the Cold War ended, many lost jobs in the defense build down. I was fortunate to help form a group who saw opportunity in abandoned property and laid-off workers. While some laughed, we started a commercial shipyard in Rhode Island, built it up to over 500 employees and it’s still operating. The three core principles we followed were that: we had a place (our hometown), talent and innovation. For many years, I taught these principles in new product development and process improvement classes at Idaho State University. The famous World War II war production poster captioned “We Can Do It” applies today.
Research and development activity creates new knowledge solves problems. As we cope with COVID-19 and consider recovery there is R&D opportunity at home, through our businesses and via laboratory type endeavors at Idaho State University. R&D activity is valuable and prompts over $400 billion in business investment annually. Common wisdom suggests that there are two drivers of research and development activity. One says, “necessity is the mother of invention.” Another driver is curiosity.
If you’re working at home in a relatively secure job, you may have some extra time to think about how to improve work processes, eliminate waste or delight customers better when normal work activity resumes. You can write down and map out your thoughts. Maybe web-based research can help find more information that can lead to better application of your ideas for new methods, products or services in your business. If your enterprise is collaborative and your idea is for the common good, then web and phone tools like Zoom and FaceTime enable some show-and-tell with colleagues who may work together with you to get the idea ready to implement when regular work can resume. Coronovirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) legislation may lead to support you need.
There are four things that don’t help in these uncertain times: wishing the clock would go back; spending our time by mindless default; replicating past activities; and worrying. Entrepreneur adviser Jodie Cook suggests that to help we should stay away from unconsciously following old patterns, looking back and getting frustrated, or wallowing in media coverage and breaking news. We can swap the behaviors and habits that don’t serve us then reimagine our lives and act with intention. We can make recovery, reassessment and reinvention our priority. Question everything. See our time like the finite resource it is rather than something to be wished away until normality resumes, and act accordingly. Normality is not something that will resume, so our thoughts, actions and words at this present moment can become our new normal. We can make it good.
Most of the breakthrough discoveries and remarkable inventions throughout history from the wheel to robots have something in common. They are the result of curiosity. When our curiosity is triggered, we think more deeply and rationally and come up with more-creative solutions. Let’s come out of COVID-19 with new knowledge and solved problems in a revitalized economy. The work-at-home mandate to minimize COVID-19 spread may open more time to be curious and inventive.
Rudyard Kipling suggested we can be curious in at least six dimensions by asking good questions. His advice said: “I keep six honest serving-men. (They taught me all I knew); Their names are What and Why and When, And How and Where and Who. We can do it.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy submarine captain who now works as a manufacturing consultant.