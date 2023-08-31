BLACKFOOT — Whether it’s a family outing for a teenager’s first ride on the Zipper, a short visit with the grandparents to mosey around the art exhibits or a date with the bros to catch Incubus at the grandstands, no trip to the Eastern Idaho State Fair is complete without visiting at least one of the many concessionaires.
It's no secret the EISF boasts a wide variety of food and beverage options to try every year, but the offerings for the 2023 iteration appear to be some of the best yet.
The Idaho State Journal was among the many local and regional media outlets to attend the fair’s food contest on Thursday, during which many of the fair’s best culinary delights were pitted against one another to find out which ones reigned supreme.
One of the first creations presented to judges was a brand new sweet treat from EISF newcomer Pig Wings and Things — deep fried watermelon. A large watermelon triangle on a stick is dipped in a homemade batter, deep fried and drizzled with a sweet fruity glaze and confectioners' sugar.
“It’s like a slice of summer and comfort food all at the same time,” one judge said.
Interesting as it was, the deep fried watermelon was unable to secure first place in the best new sweet category and was bested by Creamy Creations’ “It’s Better at the Fair Cake,” which took home the award for the second consecutive year and third time since 2019.
Some of the other new sweet treats at the fair, which begins Friday, include a pumpkin spice churro donut from CR Fish N Things, the Strawberry Temptress (small pull-apart cinnamon bites topped with fresh strawberries, a dollop of cream cheese frosting, homemade caramel, toasted almonds and a drizzle of honey) and the Luau Love and Hula Barbie shaved ice drinks from Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice.
Brandon Bird, the general manager for the EISF, emceed Thursday's food contest, providing the judges with about three hours of entertaining stories, including one tidbit about how 14 years ago he tried food from 18 different fair booths in one day.
“I was trying to do a good thing and it ended up being somewhat of a bad thing, for me at least,” he said. “Everything is good in moderation.”
This year’s “Fairest of them all'' entree was the same winner from 2021 — Smokin’ B’s “The Whole Dam Farm.” A bed of french fries is topped with macaroni and cheese, homemade barbecue sauce and a heaping portion of smoked pork, brisket and chicken.
“Eating this with the family won’t kill you but it might if you try to take it on all by yourself,” Bird said.
Last year’s winner in the “Fairest of them all'' category, the smoked salmon bagel from CR Fish N Things took second place this year in the entree category. The dish features a toasted everything bagel topped with homemade cream cheese and smoked salmon with a cilantro garnish.
Approximately two dozen media representatives participated in the food judging contest, with each person grading anywhere from seven to 11 items. Pacing yourself was advice that was clearly not heeded by all, as a few of the media judges were visibly at the breaking point toward the end. A handful of participants even brought their own Tupperware and cooler bags to take unfinished dishes home to enjoy later.
When it came to the “Fairest of them all” category for sweet treats, Pocatello’s Camille’s Crepes took home the second and third place awards for their cheesecake crepe and strawberry colada, respectively.
But it was Sweet Temptations’ Pumpkin Whoopie Pie (a sweet cream filling sandwiched between two chunks of pumpkin pie soft cake-like dough) that took home the grand prize in that category.
And to round out the three-hour event, judges were tasked with voting on the best of new entrees offered for the first time at this year's fair. From Tortatoes’ queso tortato to BJ’s Bayou’s Crescent City BBQ Shrimp, the newcomers in the entree category did not disappoint.
The category also featured Nick Transtrom of Blackhawk BBQ Pit dressing up as what appeared to be Dr. Emmett Brown from the “Back to the Future” movie series to showcase his Mad Mac entree, which consisted of macaroni and cheese topped with slow smoked pulled pork, homemade barbecue sauce and spices, bacon, jalapenos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
Transtrom’s Mad Mac took home third place in the category and was bested by second place winner Mexican Crazy Corn’s crazy corn salad and the first place winner La Casita Mexican Food’s Spicy Pork Paradise.
Transtrom’s Blackhawk BBQ Pit did take home the People’s Choice award though with his massive one-pound sandwich called the Warhawk, which features pulled pork, barbecue sauce, smoked sausage, jalapenos and nacho cheese.
“This sandwich is battle tested and guaranteed to feed your inner patriot.” Transtrom said.
All of the creations that were featured in this year’s fair food contest and a plethora of other options from the fair’s many food and beverage vendors will be available all week for fairgoers to enjoy.
The more than 120-year-old fair will run from Sept. 1 to 9 at the fairgrounds in Blackfoot.
