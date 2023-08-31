BLACKFOOT — Whether it’s a family outing for a teenager’s first ride on the Zipper, a short visit with the grandparents to mosey around the art exhibits or a date with the bros to catch Incubus at the grandstands, no trip to the Eastern Idaho State Fair is complete without visiting at least one of the many concessionaires.

It's no secret the EISF boasts a wide variety of food and beverage options to try every year, but the offerings for the 2023 iteration appear to be some of the best yet.

Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest 2023

Pig Wings and Things' deep fried watermelon was showcased at the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest on Thursday.
Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest 2023

Smokin B's The Whole Dam Farm took home the fairest of them all for entrees at the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest on Thursday.
Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest 2023

The smoked salmon bagel from CR Fish N Things took home second place this year in the fairest of them all category at the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest on Thursday.
Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest 2023

Nic Transtrum of Blackhawk BBQ Pit shows off his Mad Mac during the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest on Thursday.
Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest 2023

Blackhawk BBQ Pit's Warhawk sandwich took home the People's Choice Award at the Eastern Idaho State Fair food contest on Thursday.

