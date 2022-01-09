CHUBBUCK — Kids and adults by the dozen packed the Pine Ridge Mall over the weekend during the Pinewood Derby races there.
The derby cars are crafted out of wood by Cub Scouts and are cut loose at the same time to run for the finish line, according to Ralph A. Oborn, one of the event organizers and Scouting leaders.
Cub Scout pack 315 was sponsored by the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. And Pack 1295 is supported by the Connor Academy in Chubbuck.
Oborn said kids had a number of creative cars to enter.
One entry was shaped like a wedge of cheese and was one of the fastest cars at the event.
Still other kids just enjoyed making a funny looking car, Oborn said.
"And that’s fun for them and their siblings and something the racers remember for years afterward," he said.
Oborn says when he was young he came in third in a Pinewood Derby race and he still recalls it.
And the event is open for both boys and girls.
“We work with boys and girls kindergarten age on up,” he said. “Girls are now able to be part of Scouting and they are able to do what their brothers do.”
Meanwhile, he notes that the organizers get a lot of help from parents who volunteer to help run the event.
He said that some people who come to help still even have their old Pinewood Derby cars.
“And we invite them to bring it in and race it,” Oborn said.
The races are competitive. He said that sometimes just fractions of seconds is the difference between winning and losing.
And Oborn, a physicist, offers a tip for racers who use lead in their cars.
Physics say to put the lead in the back, which makes the center of gravity a little higher, he said.
And he notes there are often conversations by former participants in the races about how one of them beat the other in a Pinewood Derby race 10 years ago.
But today they would have an edge due to the many videos on YouTube that people can watch on how to build faster Derby cars, Oborn said.
“There are people who get really involved in it,” he said.
Meanwhile, he notes that the Scouts are still recruiting members and kids who want to have fun.
There are about hopes to increase membership in Scouting, perhaps by as much as double.
Cub Scout Packs include 5 and 6 year olds up to the age of 10.
And he says all parents are welcome to come to the Scout meetings with their kids and do fun activities together.
Scouting is for families, and there are are currently around 15 to 16 adult volunteers, he said.
And the help would come in handy because the Scouts plan to start an activity soon for winter camping in the area.
Other activities can include woodworking, river rafting, and even ballroom dancing.
“If the kids want to do it we put it on the calendar,” Oborn said. “The kids run it and organize it.”
In fact, he knows of one person who was a young leader as a kid and is now an adult leader in the organization.
“It’s open to everybody,” he said.