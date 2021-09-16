Lately, the staff at Portneuf Medical Center has been reevaluating scheduled surgeries on a daily basis, often pushing back non-emergent procedures, explained CEO Jordan Herget.
Herget was one of several Idaho hospital officials on a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon who addressed how a recent influx of COVID-19 patients has affected their ability to deliver health care. They spoke just hours after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enacted Crisis Standards of Care for the state’s health care entities, allowing them to ration care to those who most need it.
Throughout the Gem State, hospitals are accepting unprecedented numbers of patients, both for COVID-19 and for unrelated medical problems — many people have put off surgeries or hospital visits because of the pandemic.
Herget explained the situation in East Idaho is not yet as dire as it’s become elsewhere in the state, and PMC is still operating under Contingency Standards of Care due to COVID-19. PMC has been doing several things differently, such as using areas of the hospital for different purposes than normal to avoid a significant drop-off in the quality of care.
However, Herget said the community must buck the current trend regarding coronavirus transmission to avoid a local crisis. He advised the public to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene and social distancing. On Thursday alone, Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 183 new cases of COVID-19 within the district.
“Most facilities in Eastern Idaho are running full or at capacity. Our COVID census is where it was last year during the height of the pandemic, if not much higher,” Herget said. “We’re preparing for the surge. ... If we do see trends continue like they have and rates continue to go up, we are at risk of implementing Crisis Standards of Care at Hospitals on the Eastern side of the state.”
The action Health and Welfare took on Thursday morning came in response to a request by St. Luke’s Health System, which has medical facilities throughout the Magic and Treasure valleys and in McCall. Critical Standards of Care were previously implemented on Sept. 6 in Northern Idaho.
According to a Health and Welfare press release, Crisis Standards of Care are implemented when health care resources are inadequate to provide the usual standard of care due to extraordinary circumstances, such as an overwhelming disaster or public health emergency. The goal is to extend care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible. The standards may not be adopted by every hospital in the state.
“Patients admitted to the hospital may find that hospital beds are not available or are in repurposed rooms, such as a conference room, or that needed equipment is not available. They may have to wait for a bed to open or be moved to another hospital in or out of state that has the resources they need,” the press release states. “Or they might not be prioritized for the limited resources that are available. In other words, someone who is otherwise healthy and would recover more rapidly may get treated or have access to the ventilator before someone who is not likely to recover.”
Dr. Steven Nemerson, with St. Alphonsus in Boise, said he’s scared for the future.
“Not a single patient (in Idaho) has been taken off life support therapy to provide to another patient who has a better prognosis,” Nemerson said. “While that has yet to occur, if we continue on this path it will.”
St. Luke’s President and CEO Chris Roth said the record for COVID-19 patients in his facilities was 172 in December. More recently, the patient load had risen to 281. He said 98 percent of intensive care patients have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Roth explained primary care physicians who normally work in clinics have been called in to support hospitals. Additional personnel are coming in from out of state. Still, he said staffing will be insufficient.
“I’ve never seen any volumes even close to what we’re seeing in my 14 years. ... We’re being crushed by COVID,” Roth said. “... If we continue on this course over the next several weeks, St. Luke’s will become a COVID health system. We will consume every resource and every bed with COVID patients.”
Dr. James Souza, with St. Luke’s in Boise, explained the hospital has put a halt on offering many serious surgeries. There aren’t ventilators to meet demand, so many patients have been treated with manual ventilator bags, or other primitive, noninvasive ventilation devices. Patients are spending long hours waiting to be admitted. Patients with sepsis have been treated in emergency department waiting rooms without monitoring devices.
Several COVID-19 patients that would normally be treated have been sent home, with prescriptions for steroids and oxygen. In those cases, he said remote monitoring technology has helped medical staff keep tabs on patients recovering from home. Furthermore, patients who have been discharged are being moved out of their rooms to common areas while waiting for rides to show up to shorten turnaround times for beds.
Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, described having to set up cots in cafeterias for some patients.
In addition to finding creative ways to expand bed capacity, hospital officials spoke about the need to add new space to their morgues.
Roth noted hospitals in Eastern Washington, which has a higher vaccination rate than Idaho, are also becoming overwhelmed by COVID-19 — but with patients they’ve agreed to accept from Northern Idaho.
“Back in the surge in December, Idaho communities rallied and people made their individual choices to do their part, and that’s not happening now,” Roth said.