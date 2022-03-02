BOISE — A massive rally in response to COVID-19 mandates and other orders encapsulated the Treasure Valley and extended upon highway overpasses, with those in attendance publicly supporting truckers who are refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The People’s Convoy, an organization that aims to lift mandates and emergency orders, made its way through the valley on Wednesday. The protest comes shortly after truckers in Ottawa, Canada, shut down border crossings temporarily for a demonstration opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
People waited to cheer on truckers Wednesday as they passed by en route to Washington, D.C., as part of their nationwide anti-vaccine convoy.
The demonstration took place at the TA Travel Center truck stop on Broadway Avenue in Boise. The overpass was riddled with adults and children holding anti-mask signs, wearing anti-liberalism shirts, and waving American and Confederate flags. It drew a few hundred people, including Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who spoke at the event organized by Health Freedom Idaho.
Others in attendance included the Boise Proud Boys, a neo-fascist organization aiming for restricted government.
Multiple individuals spoke at the event, urging the audience not to comply with COVID-related declarations and mandates, while others cheered them on.
Spotted on the freeway this morning, Health Freedom Idaho and The Idaho People’s Convoy are heading to a truck stop for a Freedom Rally at 12 p.m. Follow along, I’ll be there #idpol pic.twitter.com/wIr6HNlpfc— Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) March 2, 2022
“It's time that we end all mandates and get out of the emergency order here in Idaho," McGeachin told the Idaho Press. "We're going on two years. The governor has kept us in an emergency declaration. It's time for it to end and for all of us to get back to our lives."
When asked about the current criticism she is facing from multiple entities regarding her recent participation in the America First Political Action Conference, she replied, “I don’t know what you’re talking about, ‘backlash,’ we’re here celebrating freedom and liberty.”
McGeachin told the audience that mandates have no place in a free society.
Idaho currently does not have any statewide mask or vaccine mandates.
“Sometimes they refer to us as being extreme for our views. But I want to quote from one of my favorite senators Mr. Barry Goldwater from Arizona, where he says extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue,” McGeachin said.
Eddie Bowers, who said he was previously a surgeon in the Treasure Valley, told the audience he lost his job because he refused to get tested for COVID-19.
“I don't care where the tyranny comes from, whether it's a government or a corporation, but it has to end, it has to, and this is how we do it,” Bowers said.
Speaker Susan Lang, who was arrested after disturbing the peace outside a Central District Health Board member's home in December 2020, told the audience she was repeatedly asked to wear a mask inside a courthouse for her hearings, but refused, and was charged with a failure to appear violation.
"We all know that the Idaho Constitution guarantees us the right for every person to have access to the courts. It says nothing about muzzle masks, which I won't partake in," Lang said.
However, businesses in Idaho can refuse entry or service to those who refuse to wear a mask — similar to the "no shoes, no shirt, no service" rule. Additionally, the courts were open via Zoom hearings, allowing those who could not personally attend to have access to the court system.
John Chevy, a truck driver for 18 years, said that he was only there to support people's constitutional right to demonstrate.
Protester Antje Gevhardtschaul said getting vaccinated is not proven to help COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple studies indicate that COVID-19 vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization. According to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, 97% of severe cases are among unvaccinated people.
“The truckers are the lifeline inland. They're being forced to be vaccinated,” Gevhardtschaul, a German immigrant, said as she held a "Let’s Go Brandon" sign over an Interstate 84 overpass.
“Show me the statistics,” she said. “Not the ‘Democrat’ statistics, the real statistics,” she said.
There have been 553 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S. and nine deaths total have been recorded in those individuals, according to the CDC.
Additionally, there have been nearly 4,700 COVID-related deaths in Idaho, and 950,785 COVID-related deaths in the United States.