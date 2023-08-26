Patriot Front Arrests

This booking image provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office shows Richard Jessop, who was arrested on June 11, 2022 in downtown Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. Authorities arrested Jessop, along with other members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an LGBTQ pride event Saturday, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, via AP)

 Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

Four Patriot Front members have taken plea deals in the past week, and one member’s case was dismissed, after seven other members were convicted of conspiracy to riot in jury trials this summer.

Josiah Buster, of Watauga, Texas; Dylan Corio, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Spencer Simpson, of Ellensburg, Wash.; and Winston Durham, of Genesee, Idaho, pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit.

