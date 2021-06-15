POCATELLO — The creator of Lexi's Kind Garden says she's looking for more volunteers to help water and tend the plants in the garden she keeps to help feed people in need once she starts school at Idaho State University in the fall.
Lexi Jorgenson of Pocatello says she won't have as much time to devote to the effort when she starts college.
But she wants to see it continue to produce fruits and vegetables over the summer for those in the Pocatello area facing food insecurities.
“I'm actively looking for volunteers all the time,” said Jorgenson, who's 18.
The garden, which the city allowed to be installed five years ago at Constitution Park in Pocatello, consists of four square planting boxes.
They were built by Eagle Scouts and are each 6 feet across and nearly 2 feet tall.
She says normally she'll get some volunteers at various times over the entire course of the summer who help water and tend the plants as time allows.
And she lives nearby so she can show anyone interested in volunteering how to do it.
“I could really use the help,” she said.
She has a hose that attaches to a waterline near the planting boxes, so it's just a matter of making her hose available to any volunteers for watering when they need it.
And the plants need a fair amount of water.
Jorgenson says she's had as many as 100 vegetables and fruits grow in the garden beds over the summer until harvest.
“Beginning in September usually all the crops are done,” she said.
Then she'll bring the fruits and vegetables to the Kind Community organization's events to give away to whoever could use it.
But the entire harvest can be somewhat time-consuming depending on how long it's been since she weeded the planting containers. So some extra help during those times is beneficial.
“I don't always have time to weed it every day,” Jorgenson said.
In addition to the garden work, she stays busy elsewhere, too.
Jorgenson works at the Party Barn and also sells henna temporary tattoos to help make money for the Kind Garden.
Plus, she has four siblings and a lot of dogs and animals to help look after. Sometimes that can reduce the time she readily has available for the garden containers.
But if Jorgenson can get a few more volunteers she could coordinate who could do what to best suit people's available time.
And she can know who to give her garden hose to for watering the plants, which can be readily done since she lives not far from the four garden containers.
The harvest usually is complete around the end of August or the beginning of September.
And she's got some good foods due to come up.
“This year, I planted cherry tomatoes and Abe Lincoln tomatoes and red bell peppers and pumpkins and zucchini and squash,” Jorgenson said.
She says anyone who likes vegetables will probably enjoy them when they're fresh from the garden containers.
“I think it's tasty food,” she said.
Jorgenson especially aims to get the food to people who are homeless or low income and whoever else needs food the most.
And it's appreciated.
Jorgenson says she had a couple come up to her before who told her how much the program impacted them.
“They came to the garden and they got some food and vegetables and it made their dinner so much better,” she said. “It makes my whole day.”
Fortunately, so far she's never had a problem getting the plants to grow in the containers despite knowing little about growing crops before she started the garden.
“I must have a green thumb because I didn't learn anything about planting before I started this,” she said.
She plunged in feet first.
“I just did it and it worked out,” she said. “Magic.”
And she says she'll try to keep the gardens going herself the best she can when she attends ISU.
But she hopes she might be able to get some help from volunteers and area clubs.
Jorgenson says she got the idea for the garden five years ago at age 13 when she saw a lot of homeless people by Albertsons in Pocatello.
And she asked her mom why there were so many homeless people.
Her mom replied that they just don't have enough money.
“And I was like let's do something about it,” Jorgenson said. “I know one way — we can just give them food.”
And she says it's been rewarding.
“I love it,” Jorgenson said.