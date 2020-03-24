POCATELLO — An 18-year-old Pocatello man was killed early Tuesday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Pocatello Creek Road, Idaho State Police said.
Police said Dallin Johnson was driving a 1997 Honda Accord westbound on Pocatello Creek Road east of the city when he lost control of the vehicle at 4:32 a.m.
Police said Johnson's car slid off of the north side of the roadway and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, police said.
Police said Johnson died from his injuries at the crash scene.